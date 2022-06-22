Astatos v0.4.2 Update

To the Crown Mages,
This small update changes Mukaki’s Takeover Ability and introduces some small fixes.
For the detailed changelog of changes implemented with Astatos v0.4.2, please read on below.
- From the team at Studio Klondike
Changelog
Balance Changes
- [Takeover Trial] Mukaki’s Ability has been changed. The new Ability description reads:
Players on Mukaki's side can play up to two Cards during the Trial Stage. (Passive)
(5 Cooldown) Lose one Influence, add 1 Cooldown to Makari-Hari, swap all Cards with your opponent.
Gameplay Fixes
- Fixed a situation that would cause Conquest Trials to soft-lock.
Game Fixes
- A notification now correctly displays if the player cannot connect to the server upon launching the game under certain circumstances.
Changed files in this update