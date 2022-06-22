Wizard portal knockback and Character stats

Hey everyone!
Hope you're all enjoying Fray Fight! We're continuing to work hard on the game and today we've got another update for you!
This update includes:
- Character stats in the character select menu
- Ambient world animations
- Wizard Portals now knock back enemies when you go through them.
- More performance improvements
- Explosion now has a maximum size (no more fullscreen explosion on bosses)
- Fixed most of the broken achievements (20 monsters with a single projectile is still broken)
