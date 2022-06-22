 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fray Fight update for 22 June 2022

Wizard portal knockback and Character stats

Share · View all patches · Build 8982635 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

Hope you're all enjoying Fray Fight! We're continuing to work hard on the game and today we've got another update for you!

This update includes:

  • Character stats in the character select menu
  • Ambient world animations
  • Wizard Portals now knock back enemies when you go through them.
  • More performance improvements
  • Explosion now has a maximum size (no more fullscreen explosion on bosses)
  • Fixed most of the broken achievements (20 monsters with a single projectile is still broken)
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link