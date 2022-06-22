Improved Performance, Quality of Life Changes and Other Fixes

A performance-focused patch is now available!
Our first patch delivers significant performance enhancements, addresses some important quality of life features and addresses a significant number of important bugs.
As performance was our primary focus, The Last Taxi has been streamlined to use less memory, and improve both GPU and CPU loads. The results of these changes is a significant reduction in memory usage (about 50%), as well as a large drop in overall GPU and CPU use. This will make the game run significantly better on all machines, but machines on the lower end of the requirements will notice a much bigger jump in performance and playability. The game’s memory usage now tops out at around 8GBs for loading and 6GBs for gameplay.
We’ve also begun adding in a series of QOL changes such as expanded haptics support, improved settings and more.
If you are still having issues please do not hesitate to open a ticket in our Discord and we’ll look into it.
Performance Enhancements:
- Significant additions and improvements to HLOD system to allow for additive and async loading/unloading of assets and scenes
- Environment and asset performance and handling enhancements
- Significantly improved region handling to better hide objects out of line of sight
- Streamlined mesh and texture loading
- Improved physics interactions to reduce physics overhead
- Improve the asynchronous loading system to ensure objects are streamed on a priority-based systems
- Fixes to mesh visibility in the central area of the city
General Updates:
- Haptics added to remaining controls and collisions
- Settings menu with back to main menu option, and audio and haptics on/off toggles
- Improved river and ripple water shaders to remove high shader overhead
- Added visual effects to cargo drone cargo when it is hit by the tractor beam
- Further in-world debris warning icon cleanup
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed several story progression issues
- Fixed visual mesh issues on several passengers
- Adjusted several flight paths to avoid collisions with the world geometry
- Fixed a rare occurrence that could cause a user to be charged and earn twice the intended money for a ride
- Fixed a softlock that could occur if the user paused during certain story sequences
- Fixed an issue forcing the user to lock the energy vial to the wrong hand, or allowing the user to do so
- Fixed several achievements that weren't always triggering appropriately
- Fixed an issue that would occasionally allow wide taxi controls to be socketed into normal-sized sockets
- Fixed news feed and passenger summary entries that wouldn't trigger properly if they were dependent on whether a passenger was reported
- Fixed a visual issue where certain meshes were not showing up when intended; primarily in Central City
