Improved Performance, Quality of Life Changes and Other Fixes

A performance-focused patch is now available!

Our first patch delivers significant performance enhancements, addresses some important quality of life features and addresses a significant number of important bugs.

As performance was our primary focus, The Last Taxi has been streamlined to use less memory, and improve both GPU and CPU loads. The results of these changes is a significant reduction in memory usage (about 50%), as well as a large drop in overall GPU and CPU use. This will make the game run significantly better on all machines, but machines on the lower end of the requirements will notice a much bigger jump in performance and playability. The game’s memory usage now tops out at around 8GBs for loading and 6GBs for gameplay.

We’ve also begun adding in a series of QOL changes such as expanded haptics support, improved settings and more.

If you are still having issues please do not hesitate to open a ticket in our Discord and we’ll look into it.

Performance Enhancements:

Significant additions and improvements to HLOD system to allow for additive and async loading/unloading of assets and scenes

Environment and asset performance and handling enhancements

Significantly improved region handling to better hide objects out of line of sight

Streamlined mesh and texture loading

Improved physics interactions to reduce physics overhead

Improve the asynchronous loading system to ensure objects are streamed on a priority-based systems

Fixes to mesh visibility in the central area of the city

General Updates:

Haptics added to remaining controls and collisions

Settings menu with back to main menu option, and audio and haptics on/off toggles

Improved river and ripple water shaders to remove high shader overhead

Added visual effects to cargo drone cargo when it is hit by the tractor beam

Further in-world debris warning icon cleanup

Bug Fixes: