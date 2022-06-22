- Salvage ships will now automatically work once given orders include auto drop off.
- Tutorial 2 and 1 advancements and fixes. (Still WIP)
- Disabled ships no longer fire main engines.
- Salvage is now able to salvage shielded ships if they are disabled.
- CMs (Component Materials) now able to be dropped off, and totaling fixed.
- Loads will return to screen they were saved at. (Fixed)
- Campaign now has starting defaults including logos, and colors
- Command menu now working with Num pad.
- Various Fixes
Rank: Warmaster update for 22 June 2022
Patch Notes for Version Alpha 0.8.11.3907
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update