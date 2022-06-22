 Skip to content

Rank: Warmaster update for 22 June 2022

Patch Notes for Version Alpha 0.8.11.3907

Share · View all patches · Build 8982311 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Salvage ships will now automatically work once given orders include auto drop off.
  • Tutorial 2 and 1 advancements and fixes. (Still WIP)
  • Disabled ships no longer fire main engines.
  • Salvage is now able to salvage shielded ships if they are disabled.
  • CMs (Component Materials) now able to be dropped off, and totaling fixed.
  • Loads will return to screen they were saved at. (Fixed)
  • Campaign now has starting defaults including logos, and colors
  • Command menu now working with Num pad.
  • Various Fixes
