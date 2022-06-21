 Skip to content

Polar Bear Riding A Ninja update for 21 June 2022

Added Controller Support!

Polar Bear Riding A Ninja update for 21 June 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Heloo everyone! thank you all for your participation in launch, we now have controller support!
hope you all enjoy!

P.S. if you like the game please leave a review as it helps a lot for visibility.

