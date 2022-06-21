 Skip to content

Out of Sight Playtest update for 21 June 2022

Change Log: 965

Share · View all patches · Build 8981473 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Adjusted The Feared running speed. Wow was it too fast before.
  • Fixed boss getting stuck on stage 2
  • Improved connecting controllers when inviting via steam remote play
  • Removed navigation on buttons in player select screen.
  • Added camera shake to sinew/boss hurt
  • Added a slight cooldown to player spotted sound from enemy.
  • Added enemy spotted player sound
  • Added new cracking sprites.
  • Removed broken tile and backing tile from Sinew animations.
  • Fixed boss not going back to idle stage after spitting device
  • Added boss injured sound
  • Added cracked floor tile negative.
  • Added SFX for sinew boss, mouth open/close, chew/spit device
  • Added test track for NPC room.
  • Added test idea for infinite rising tone for cables
  • Minor change to colour and opacity of dialogue window.
  • Tweaks to dialogue in room 1_3. Tightened dialogue text so it doesn't bleed out from window.
  • Fixed mouth open at end of MouthClosed Boss animation. Updated dialogue in Room_3_1.
  • Fixed sinew not hurting playing when chasing
  • Fixed mouth animation layering for boss
  • Updated dialogue in both cutscenes.
  • Broke Boss Swallow, Chew, Spit device into seperate animations.
  • Changed sinew to shoot continuously in boss level
  • Added swallow and spit animation for boss
  • Added sinew vein chasing player in boss stage 2
  • Add spit out to swallow device Boss animation. Added hacked state with mouth closed animation.
  • Added beginnings of dynamically animated sinew vein
  • Updated unity tools
  • Added retracting of the vein. When Sinew goes back into ground. Looks cool.
  • Fixed some room trigger targets
  • Updated Sinew floor break animation so that floor tile breaks from inside out. Removed backing tile sprite.
  • Shrunk room 9
  • Added vein/debris fadeout
  • Fixed staggering FOV when camera is scanning
  • Added extra area for the feared to patrol to in room 12
  • Added back sinew spawn sounds
  • Fixed scanning stationary idle state
  • Update hacked state to have mouth open by default. Added Stage1SwallowDevice animation.
  • made it so the enemy can't move through sinew
  • Added noise listener behaviour prioritises
  • Changed security denial sound when interact with rather than trigger enter
  • Fixed enemy not being alerted by alarm
  • Added hacked state to Boss animations.
  • Added wishlist button to main menu
  • Added floor breaking audio and sinew spawn sounds
  • added dynamic cracked floors
  • Added floor breaking fragments script for alien veins
  • Added shine to bosses eye stage 1, and distraction device.
  • Improved frame limiting
  • Added in game console. F1 to toggle
  • Moved lockers in room 10.
  • Added new tiles. Updated wall tiles across all scenes. Slowed lasers in room 10 more.
