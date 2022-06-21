Change Log: 965

- Adjusted The Feared running speed. Wow was it too fast before.
- Fixed boss getting stuck on stage 2
- Improved connecting controllers when inviting via steam remote play
- Removed navigation on buttons in player select screen.
- Added camera shake to sinew/boss hurt
- Added a slight cooldown to player spotted sound from enemy.
- Added enemy spotted player sound
- Added new cracking sprites.
- Removed broken tile and backing tile from Sinew animations.
- Fixed boss not going back to idle stage after spitting device
- Added boss injured sound
- Added cracked floor tile negative.
- Added SFX for sinew boss, mouth open/close, chew/spit device
- Added test track for NPC room.
- Added test idea for infinite rising tone for cables
- Minor change to colour and opacity of dialogue window.
- Tweaks to dialogue in room 1_3. Tightened dialogue text so it doesn't bleed out from window.
- Fixed mouth open at end of MouthClosed Boss animation. Updated dialogue in Room_3_1.
- Fixed sinew not hurting playing when chasing
- Fixed mouth animation layering for boss
- Updated dialogue in both cutscenes.
- Broke Boss Swallow, Chew, Spit device into seperate animations.
- Changed sinew to shoot continuously in boss level
- Added swallow and spit animation for boss
- Added sinew vein chasing player in boss stage 2
- Add spit out to swallow device Boss animation. Added hacked state with mouth closed animation.
- Added beginnings of dynamically animated sinew vein
- Updated unity tools
- Added retracting of the vein. When Sinew goes back into ground. Looks cool.
- Fixed some room trigger targets
- Updated Sinew floor break animation so that floor tile breaks from inside out. Removed backing tile sprite.
- Shrunk room 9
- Added vein/debris fadeout
- Fixed staggering FOV when camera is scanning
- Added extra area for the feared to patrol to in room 12
- Added back sinew spawn sounds
- Fixed scanning stationary idle state
- Update hacked state to have mouth open by default. Added Stage1SwallowDevice animation.
- made it so the enemy can't move through sinew
- Added noise listener behaviour prioritises
- Changed security denial sound when interact with rather than trigger enter
- Fixed enemy not being alerted by alarm
- Added hacked state to Boss animations.
- Added wishlist button to main menu
- Added floor breaking audio and sinew spawn sounds
- added dynamic cracked floors
- Added floor breaking fragments script for alien veins
- Added shine to bosses eye stage 1, and distraction device.
- Improved frame limiting
- Added in game console. F1 to toggle
- Moved lockers in room 10.
- Added new tiles. Updated wall tiles across all scenes. Slowed lasers in room 10 more.
Out of Sight Playtest update for 21 June 2022
Change Log: 965
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update