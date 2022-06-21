Major Patch #6 (V0.1.2.2)

Decided to also drop a Patch today since I got a lot done.
Changes
- You now slowly die of hunger or thirst instead of instantly
- Warnings are shown if you are dying or about to die in your inventory
- Totally Revamped Beginner's Guide
- Added close button to loot
- Beginner's Guide now closes with your inventory
Fixes
- Barrel SFX is now not a Garbage bag
- Save causing Out Of Bounds error while sleeping
- First Aid Item SFX Changed from pills SFX
- Fixed Beginner's Guide SFX
- Alarm & Breathe volume turned down
- Toggle UI (F1) is now in controls
- Rain SFX not adjusting
Changed files in this update