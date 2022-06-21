 Skip to content

SANCTION update for 21 June 2022

Major Patch #6 (V0.1.2.2)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Decided to also drop a Patch today since I got a lot done.

Changes

  • You now slowly die of hunger or thirst instead of instantly
  • Warnings are shown if you are dying or about to die in your inventory
  • Totally Revamped Beginner's Guide
  • Added close button to loot
  • Beginner's Guide now closes with your inventory

Fixes

  • Barrel SFX is now not a Garbage bag
  • Save causing Out Of Bounds error while sleeping
  • First Aid Item SFX Changed from pills SFX
  • Fixed Beginner's Guide SFX
  • Alarm & Breathe volume turned down
  • Toggle UI (F1) is now in controls
  • Rain SFX not adjusting
