Update 1.8.0

Hello everyone,
Here comes another update adding new features and fixing a few bugs.
Map editor:
- Fixed a bug where mirroring a map with odd dimensions may cause 2 pieces to become stacked.
- Added a discrete sound for when a piece is added or removed.
New commands for units:
- Wait: this prevents the unit from being selected by the "Next unit" command until the next turn.
- Sleep: Same as above, but the unit remains in this state indefinitely until either it gets attacked, fully repaired, or selected again.
Modding:
- Units / buildings may now have more than one prerequisite. Use "AddPrerequisite" or "AddPrerequisiteName" to add new items to the list. Setting "Prerequisite" to 0 clears the list.
Controller:
- Pressing the end turn button twice confirms it.
- The camera now follows the cursor when moving using the directional pad (make sure the analog button is ON).
- The right stick now moves just the camera.
- Added a keybind to return the camera to the start point (same as pressing H).
General bugfix:
- The score graph would show a line outside the graph bounds at very low score values.
- In some situations, unit "corpses" would be drawn behind buildings.
Have fun!
Space.cpp
Changed files in this update