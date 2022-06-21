 Skip to content

Eternal Warfare update for 21 June 2022

Update 1.8.0

Update 1.8.0

Build 8980881

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

Here comes another update adding new features and fixing a few bugs.

Map editor:

  • Fixed a bug where mirroring a map with odd dimensions may cause 2 pieces to become stacked.
  • Added a discrete sound for when a piece is added or removed.

New commands for units:

  • Wait: this prevents the unit from being selected by the "Next unit" command until the next turn.
  • Sleep: Same as above, but the unit remains in this state indefinitely until either it gets attacked, fully repaired, or selected again.

Modding:

  • Units / buildings may now have more than one prerequisite. Use "AddPrerequisite" or "AddPrerequisiteName" to add new items to the list. Setting "Prerequisite" to 0 clears the list.

Controller:

  • Pressing the end turn button twice confirms it.
  • The camera now follows the cursor when moving using the directional pad (make sure the analog button is ON).
  • The right stick now moves just the camera.
  • Added a keybind to return the camera to the start point (same as pressing H).

General bugfix:

  • The score graph would show a line outside the graph bounds at very low score values.
  • In some situations, unit "corpses" would be drawn behind buildings.

Have fun!
