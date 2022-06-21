Rose remastered, first complete release

Hello!

Today two things have happened.

First, I have a small update for you! Rose has gotten some visual improvements to a lot of the exteriors, because it was not quite as good-looking as a lot of the later content. The interior of the Derva weaponsmiths' building also makes more sense now.

Second, the game is now out of Steam's "Early Access". I feel like the game is, overall, presentable enough to be called a completed work. While I still plan to go comb through it looking for things to improve (and later release some DLC content), it will likely not receive any more substantial changes to the overall story.