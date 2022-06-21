Dota 2 update for 21 June 2022
ClientVersion 5331
There are no official patch notes available for this build.
The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.
General
- Updated localization files for Danish, German, Spanish - Latin America, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish - Spain, Traditional Chinese, Portuguese - Brazil, Finnish, French, Korean, Norwegian, Portuguese, Czech, English, Hungarian, Italian, and Thai
Cosmetics
- New Economy Item: PSG.LGD Bronze Tier Support - DPC Summer Tour - 2021-2022
- New Economy Item: PSG.LGD Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Summer Tour - 2021-2022
- New Economy Item: PSG.LGD Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Summer Tour - 2021-2022
- New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - PSG.LGD, Season 5, #1
- New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - PSG.LGD, Season 5, #2
- New Economy Item: 5ManMidas Bronze Tier Support - DPC Summer Tour - 2021-2022
- New Economy Item: 5ManMidas Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Summer Tour - 2021-2022
- New Economy Item: 5ManMidas Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Summer Tour - 2021-2022
- New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - 5ManMidas, Season 5, #1
- New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - 5ManMidas, Season 5, #2
- New Economy Item: Alpha Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Summer Tour - 2021-2022
