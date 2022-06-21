 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dota 2 update for 21 June 2022

ClientVersion 5331

Share · View all patches · Build 8980664 · Last edited by Wendy

There are no official patch notes available for this build.

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for Danish, German, Spanish - Latin America, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish - Spain, Traditional Chinese, Portuguese - Brazil, Finnish, French, Korean, Norwegian, Portuguese, Czech, English, Hungarian, Italian, and Thai

Cosmetics

  • New Economy Item: PSG.LGD Bronze Tier Support - DPC Summer Tour - 2021-2022
  • New Economy Item: PSG.LGD Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Summer Tour - 2021-2022
  • New Economy Item: PSG.LGD Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Summer Tour - 2021-2022
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - PSG.LGD, Season 5, #1
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - PSG.LGD, Season 5, #2
  • New Economy Item: 5ManMidas Bronze Tier Support - DPC Summer Tour - 2021-2022
  • New Economy Item: 5ManMidas Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Summer Tour - 2021-2022
  • New Economy Item: 5ManMidas Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Summer Tour - 2021-2022
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - 5ManMidas, Season 5, #1
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - 5ManMidas, Season 5, #2
  • New Economy Item: Alpha Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Summer Tour - 2021-2022

Changed files in this update

Dota 2 Content Depot 373301
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Win64 Depot 373303
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Mac Depot 373304
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Linux Depot 373306
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Workshop tools Depot 381450
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Content 2 Depot 381451
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Content 3 Depot 381452
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Content 4 Depot 381453
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Content 6 Depot 381455
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link