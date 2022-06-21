Version 10.2B

99% sure this is the last update, as the 5-year anniversary is in 20 days. Mainly, I fixed the problem where throwing poison weapons at targets didn't lower the poison charges.
Complete list of fixes:
SOURCE CODE:
-Throwing weapons with charges (like poison weapons) now decreases the charges.
SCRIPTS:
-Fixed story-breaking bug if you go Scumlands route, kill Lilly, and leave your key with a party member that leaves you.
RESOURCES:
-Moved Player's Manual, Builder's Manual, Updates, and Credits docs to a documents folder.
-(FORTRESS) Changed player skin for FORTRESS story because he's supposed to be a different characters than the OAXACA story.
-(COMMUNITY) Added artwork from Okazzaa (@Okazzaa on Twitter).
Changed files in this update