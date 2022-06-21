 Skip to content

Brigand: Oaxaca update for 21 June 2022

Version 10.2B

Patchnotes via Steam Community

99% sure this is the last update, as the 5-year anniversary is in 20 days. Mainly, I fixed the problem where throwing poison weapons at targets didn't lower the poison charges.

Complete list of fixes:

SOURCE CODE:
-Throwing weapons with charges (like poison weapons) now decreases the charges.

SCRIPTS:
-Fixed story-breaking bug if you go Scumlands route, kill Lilly, and leave your key with a party member that leaves you.

RESOURCES:
-Moved Player's Manual, Builder's Manual, Updates, and Credits docs to a documents folder.
-(FORTRESS) Changed player skin for FORTRESS story because he's supposed to be a different characters than the OAXACA story.
-(COMMUNITY) Added artwork from Okazzaa (@Okazzaa on Twitter).

