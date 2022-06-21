 Skip to content

SANCTION update for 21 June 2022

Enviroment & Graphics Update (V0.1.2)

Share · View all patches · Build 8980079 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In this patch, I worked on the ambiance and environment art along with fixing some major bugs.

Environment

  • Added Biomes (Wasteland, Forest, Withering Forest)
  • Wind Added (Grass & Trees Now Sway)
  • Added Biome Specific Unique Structures
  • Biomes Have Unique Ambiance (SFX, Sky, Particles)
  • Lootable Barrels (Contain Nails, Tape, Planks & Other Items)
  • Anomaly Orbs Now Move & Look Different

Changes

  • Player Flashlight Is Now Much Brighter & Wider
  • The Tutorial Now Locks You Inside Till Finished
  • New Additions To Make Tutorial Easier

Fixes

  • Player Spawning Before The Terrain (No More Falling)
  • Graphics Not Saving Due To Last Patch
  • Save Name Now Saves & Loads Properly
  • Elevator Now Pushes The Player So You Can't Glitch Through

Features Planned for Future Updates

  • Drivable Scooter (Must Be Found & Fixed With Items)
  • More Advanced Beginner's Guide
  • Slowly Dying of Starvation & Thirst Instead of Instant
  • Spirit-Walker Ragdolls Instead of Floating Torso
  • Craftable Safe (Allows Storing Items Across Saves)
  • Craftable Crates
  • Merchant Outpost (Already Finished Just Not Implemented)
  • New Large Mutated Enemy When Travelling Far
