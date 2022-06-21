Enviroment & Graphics Update (V0.1.2)

In this patch, I worked on the ambiance and environment art along with fixing some major bugs.
Environment
- Added Biomes (Wasteland, Forest, Withering Forest)
- Wind Added (Grass & Trees Now Sway)
- Added Biome Specific Unique Structures
- Biomes Have Unique Ambiance (SFX, Sky, Particles)
- Lootable Barrels (Contain Nails, Tape, Planks & Other Items)
- Anomaly Orbs Now Move & Look Different
Changes
- Player Flashlight Is Now Much Brighter & Wider
- The Tutorial Now Locks You Inside Till Finished
- New Additions To Make Tutorial Easier
Fixes
- Player Spawning Before The Terrain (No More Falling)
- Graphics Not Saving Due To Last Patch
- Save Name Now Saves & Loads Properly
- Elevator Now Pushes The Player So You Can't Glitch Through
Features Planned for Future Updates
- Drivable Scooter (Must Be Found & Fixed With Items)
- More Advanced Beginner's Guide
- Slowly Dying of Starvation & Thirst Instead of Instant
- Spirit-Walker Ragdolls Instead of Floating Torso
- Craftable Safe (Allows Storing Items Across Saves)
- Craftable Crates
- Merchant Outpost (Already Finished Just Not Implemented)
- New Large Mutated Enemy When Travelling Far
