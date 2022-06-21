Celestial Project Full Version Released and v0.2.1 Update

We are very happy to tell you that the full version of "Celestial Project" will be released today. 10% off for the first week.
"Celestial Project" is the first PC game of KumaPaw Studio. The game combines Roguelike and war chess gameplay. It has a certain degree of strategic difficulty. We hope you can enjoy the game.
v0.2.1 update logs, including demo update
- Add team description, including some worldview
- Reduce the difficulty of some early levels
- Experience boost is increased, therefore skills can be unlocked earlier
- Growth chips add initial value
- Some value balance adjustment
Changed files in this update