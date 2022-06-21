 Skip to content

Celestial Project update for 21 June 2022

Celestial Project Full Version Released and v0.2.1 Update

We are very happy to tell you that the full version of "Celestial Project" will be released today. 10% off for the first week.

"Celestial Project" is the first PC game of KumaPaw Studio. The game combines Roguelike and war chess gameplay. It has a certain degree of strategic difficulty. We hope you can enjoy the game.

v0.2.1 update logs, including demo update

  • Add team description, including some worldview
  • Reduce the difficulty of some early levels
  • Experience boost is increased, therefore skills can be unlocked earlier
  • Growth chips add initial value
  • Some value balance adjustment

