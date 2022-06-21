- Health is now also indicated in percentage on the HUD
- The creation speed of the "The Wizard's Beacon" area has been improved
- Progression indicators for some lethal genes have been added to improve compression
- Fixed a bug where you could sometimes not play the wheel of death
- Fixed a bug where you could die from the "Stopwatch" curse if you had a gem equipped with additional damage taken
- Fixed a bug where the heal gauges on the King would overlap, making it impossible to see the effects of multiple similar gems
- Fixed a bug that prevented the normal flow of the game from continuing after beating Umehara while equipped with an additional damage taken gem
- Adjusted the size of weapon popups to fit on screen when weapon rarity is very high
- Changed the appearance of the lethal gene "New Horizons" to seed of level 30 or higher
- Fixed visual bugs in "Laser Rifle" shots
- Changed the defense indicator text in the stats menu to make it easier to understand
- The attack behavior of the enemy "Axe Thrower" has been improved
- The attack behavior of the enemy "Jumpeing Eye-Frog" has been improved
- The luck system algorithm has been modified to reduce the appearance of objects of very high rarities
- The calculation of the seed level in the final rewards has been modified to adjust it to the difficulty curve
- The chaos gain algorithm has been modified so that it scales more correctly with the level of the seed
- The damage of the "Plague" scythe has been reduced to match the other weapons
- The bleed damage of the "Hangman Spirit" scythe has been reduced to match other weapons
- Fixed a bug where the "defeated bosses" stat was not displaying correctly on the final reward screen
Summum Aeterna update for 21 June 2022
Summum Aeterna Patch Notes v.0.1.005
Patchnotes via Steam Community
