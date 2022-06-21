 Skip to content

Summum Aeterna update for 21 June 2022

Summum Aeterna Patch Notes v.0.1.005

Build 8979911

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Health is now also indicated in percentage on the HUD
  • The creation speed of the "The Wizard's Beacon" area has been improved
  • Progression indicators for some lethal genes have been added to improve compression
  • Fixed a bug where you could sometimes not play the wheel of death
  • Fixed a bug where you could die from the "Stopwatch" curse if you had a gem equipped with additional damage taken
  • Fixed a bug where the heal gauges on the King would overlap, making it impossible to see the effects of multiple similar gems
  • Fixed a bug that prevented the normal flow of the game from continuing after beating Umehara while equipped with an additional damage taken gem
  • Adjusted the size of weapon popups to fit on screen when weapon rarity is very high
  • Changed the appearance of the lethal gene "New Horizons" to seed of level 30 or higher
  • Fixed visual bugs in "Laser Rifle" shots
  • Changed the defense indicator text in the stats menu to make it easier to understand
  • The attack behavior of the enemy "Axe Thrower" has been improved
  • The attack behavior of the enemy "Jumpeing Eye-Frog" has been improved
  • The luck system algorithm has been modified to reduce the appearance of objects of very high rarities
  • The calculation of the seed level in the final rewards has been modified to adjust it to the difficulty curve
  • The chaos gain algorithm has been modified so that it scales more correctly with the level of the seed
  • The damage of the "Plague" scythe has been reduced to match the other weapons
  • The bleed damage of the "Hangman Spirit" scythe has been reduced to match other weapons
  • Fixed a bug where the "defeated bosses" stat was not displaying correctly on the final reward screen
