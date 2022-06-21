1.1.16 (Gnosis of Zentroa update)

Hey everyone, been without a PC for a month but got it working again. I decided to cut content from this update and put it into the next one. There is still plenty of new content in this update!

Here are the patch notes:

Fixed reset to checkpoint being enabled on certain levels

Added 14 more cars to collect and find

Added Gnosis of Zentroa, or called the Gauzz, or Seal Breaker Husk (It is the index in the game and it is at Sob's place)

Added Chromatic Splitter (Currency Converter at Sob's Place)

Added Tutorial Levels

Fixed Elevator on level 3

Fixed teleporter not working properly for those that got that issue on Level 5

Been busy with work, I'll do my best to put out a video showcasing the new features added in with this update