 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

S H R i M P update for 21 June 2022

1.1.16 (Gnosis of Zentroa update)

Share · View all patches · Build 8979825 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone, been without a PC for a month but got it working again. I decided to cut content from this update and put it into the next one. There is still plenty of new content in this update!
Here are the patch notes:

  • Fixed reset to checkpoint being enabled on certain levels
  • Added 14 more cars to collect and find
  • Added Gnosis of Zentroa, or called the Gauzz, or Seal Breaker Husk (It is the index in the game and it is at Sob's place)
  • Added Chromatic Splitter (Currency Converter at Sob's Place)
  • Added Tutorial Levels
  • Fixed Elevator on level 3
  • Fixed teleporter not working properly for those that got that issue on Level 5

Been busy with work, I'll do my best to put out a video showcasing the new features added in with this update

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link