1.1.16 (Gnosis of Zentroa update)

Hey everyone, been without a PC for a month but got it working again. I decided to cut content from this update and put it into the next one. There is still plenty of new content in this update!
Here are the patch notes:
- Fixed reset to checkpoint being enabled on certain levels
- Added 14 more cars to collect and find
- Added Gnosis of Zentroa, or called the Gauzz, or Seal Breaker Husk (It is the index in the game and it is at Sob's place)
- Added Chromatic Splitter (Currency Converter at Sob's Place)
- Added Tutorial Levels
- Fixed Elevator on level 3
- Fixed teleporter not working properly for those that got that issue on Level 5
Been busy with work, I'll do my best to put out a video showcasing the new features added in with this update
