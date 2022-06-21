Patch Notes 0.7.03

Patch Notes - Version 0.7.03
Added:
- Shields: Shields give a big armor bonus when you are blocking (right click / aim view button). They will completely negate all but the most powerful blows. However, when you are blocking, you cannot attack, cast spells or sprint. Obviously, you can only equip shields with 1H weapons (swords, axes, daggers).
- Pop ups to show the names of key locations, such as towns, portal dungeons,shrines, etc.
- Several new side quest templates for quests originating in Rojaik, Brenzi and Negrin
Fixed:
- Robes not loading correct skin and failing over to the same skin of the armor that was equipped before.
- Return to Main Menu button on Mission Briefing too narrow.
- Mushroom Cave (north of Orhei) light zone broken
- Ghost of a Chance button broken on death screen
- Soft crash on bone remapping when switching between robes and armor
- Several side quest templates have an extra ‘s’ after the TargetFaction causing output to be something like “witchess”
- Navmesh northwest of Inesti has a hole that can cause NPCs to spawn into the hole and be stuck.
- Navmesh hole in Shifting Halls portal dungeon caused by phasing at boss room
- Framerate issues in Imperial Temple (occlusion culling bug)
Adjusted
- Chance of night missions reduced slightly.
