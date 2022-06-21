 Skip to content

Now There Be Goblins update for 21 June 2022

Patch - 0.1.0.8 - Rounded-corners in UI and save file stability

Share · View all patches · Build 8979454 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features:

  • Modes now have a colored border displaying what type of mode it is.
    Grey = Tutorial
    Green = Casual
    Blue = Standard
  • Save files that are corrupted will now be put into a quarantine folder instead of bricking the game.

Bug Fixes, tweaks, and balancing:

  • Save files now support future added content such as new modes.
  • All modes now have their own thumbnail based on level and difficulty.
  • Some buttons and thumbnails have been updated to have rounded corners for better consistency.
  • Goblins in standard modes now have a slight chance of spawning with a bow on their back.
  • Bows are now degradable based on the number of arrows shot from them.
  • Some out-of-bounds spots have been patched up in 'The Keep'.
  • The king has been moved down ever so slightly in 'Learn the basics' tutorial.
  • Buttons now only increase in size on highlight when activated.
  • In the 'Learn the basics' tutorial while learning about your active ability, the ability now always activates when the button is pressed.

Known Issues:

  • When you exit the game either through the pause menu or by pressing ALT+F4 while leveling up, just before choosing a newly unlocked structure variant, you miss out on the unlock.
  • There are still a number of bugs regarding the AI of the goblins, sometimes ignoring the player, glitching, or standing completely still.
  • There are some unresolved issues with a bunch of structures that we will address in the near future.
  • When activating the ability of a hammer, it becomes unholsterable for the time said ability is active.
  • In both tutorials, the statue can't be destroyed by goblins but damage does account towards your score.
  • In the structure detail window, some parameter names are too long and are cut off.
  • In the 'Introduction' tutorial audio is sometimes cut off.
