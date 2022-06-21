ImmaterialAI 3.26.2

Here's 3.26.2, wrapping up the 3.26 lifecycle:
Graph generation
- colors tend more towards the current skin's text color the further they are from the points of interest
- text size for nodes further away from points of interest balanced
- better handles Season 1 exclusive Return to bliss theming
General
- Exitting app from mouse back button added in 3.26.1 fixed
- tutorial texts updated
- dark UI theme now has a difference-based blending mode
Now we're really in maintenance mode for a while until we figure some things out, enjoy!
- Claudiu
Changed files in this update