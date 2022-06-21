 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

ImmaterialAI update for 21 June 2022

ImmaterialAI 3.26.2

Share · View all patches · Build 8979235 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here's 3.26.2, wrapping up the 3.26 lifecycle:

Graph generation

  • colors tend more towards the current skin's text color the further they are from the points of interest
  • text size for nodes further away from points of interest balanced
  • better handles Season 1 exclusive Return to bliss theming
General
  • Exitting app from mouse back button added in 3.26.1 fixed
  • tutorial texts updated
  • dark UI theme now has a difference-based blending mode

Now we're really in maintenance mode for a while until we figure some things out, enjoy!

  • Claudiu
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link