Hotfix: v0.8.5.2
Fixes:
- Fixed missing warning message for generators/pumps at full capacity
- Fixed issue where opening the staff list screen wouldn't automatically open 'All' staff
- Fixed some missing Utilities localisation
- Fixed issues with dining/bar objective not updating and showing incorrect info
- Fixed some objects not updating the grid
- Fixed issue where yoga mats needing the gym facility unlocked
- Fixed a few furniture placement issues when placing on upper floors
- Fixed some odd scaling & duplication behaviour when using the advanced tools
- Fixed an issue where maintenance visual effects would be visible on upper levels when loading a game
- Fixed an issue where warnings on upper levels would sometimes be shown
- Fixed an issue where loading a 'normal' game after starting a creative mode game wold result in some furniture being unlocked when it shouldn't. Also fixed smaller related issues
- Fixed some issues where guests wouldnt sleep in the middle of the bed
- Fixed an issue where the "Spend A Hotel Point" objective would appear multiple times
- Fixed some issues with objects like table lamps not being able to be placed on tables
- Fixed the highlight colour of the maintenance button on the top bar legend view
- Fixed an issue where some furniture wasn't assigned to any catalog node, meaning it was never able to be unlocked
- Fixed some issues where objectives werent correctly checking if they should have been completed
Changes:
- Added higher staff bonuses to the last two 'max staff coun't catalog nodes (increasing the total possible amount of staff)
- Improved the visibility of the warning icons when generators/pumps are at full capacity
- Added tooltip to load game button to say whether you have compatible saves or not
- Removed hot water need from shabby baths
- Added a Facility alert button/warning for when a facility like a restaurant/bar runs out of resources
