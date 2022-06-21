 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Hotel Magnate update for 21 June 2022

Hotfix: v0.8.5.2

Share · View all patches · Build 8978508 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hotfix: v0.8.5.2

Fixes:

  • Fixed missing warning message for generators/pumps at full capacity
  • Fixed issue where opening the staff list screen wouldn't automatically open 'All' staff
  • Fixed some missing Utilities localisation
  • Fixed issues with dining/bar objective not updating and showing incorrect info
  • Fixed some objects not updating the grid
  • Fixed issue where yoga mats needing the gym facility unlocked
  • Fixed a few furniture placement issues when placing on upper floors
  • Fixed some odd scaling & duplication behaviour when using the advanced tools
  • Fixed an issue where maintenance visual effects would be visible on upper levels when loading a game
  • Fixed an issue where warnings on upper levels would sometimes be shown
  • Fixed an issue where loading a 'normal' game after starting a creative mode game wold result in some furniture being unlocked when it shouldn't. Also fixed smaller related issues
  • Fixed some issues where guests wouldnt sleep in the middle of the bed
  • Fixed an issue where the "Spend A Hotel Point" objective would appear multiple times
  • Fixed some issues with objects like table lamps not being able to be placed on tables
  • Fixed the highlight colour of the maintenance button on the top bar legend view
  • Fixed an issue where some furniture wasn't assigned to any catalog node, meaning it was never able to be unlocked
  • Fixed some issues where objectives werent correctly checking if they should have been completed

Changes:

  • Added higher staff bonuses to the last two 'max staff coun't catalog nodes (increasing the total possible amount of staff)
  • Improved the visibility of the warning icons when generators/pumps are at full capacity
  • Added tooltip to load game button to say whether you have compatible saves or not
  • Removed hot water need from shabby baths
  • Added a Facility alert button/warning for when a facility like a restaurant/bar runs out of resources

Don't forget to join us on our discord if you have any questions or feedback!

Changed files in this update

Hotel Magnate Content Depot 832361
  • Loading history…
Hotel Magnate Mac Depot Depot 832362
  • Loading history…
Hotel Magnate Linux Depot 832363
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link