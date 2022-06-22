Dino Island Fix #4

- Fixed a bug where editing a pen with water inside could leave some collision behind.
- Changed the delete tool so it will delete deco inside pens, as well as outside.
- Fixed a bug where using the delete tool on water items inside pens would remove the collision from the water.
- Adding water to a pen wasn't instantly reflecting the multiplier it was applying to the enrichment (it would only be applied at the start of the next day). This has now been fixed.
- Using the delete shortcut action on items on water, would also delete the collision for the water (allowing people to walk on water!). This has been fixed.
- Garbage trucks were not coming on the first day after loading the game, this would have a negative impact on progress for people who would exit the game more often.
- Added a render cap to Garbage bins at the front of the zoo, so you can see all of your trash being collected by the trucks.
- Made donation quests clearer in the management office, they now have a blue arrow button letting you know you "might" be able to complete them. They are also sorted to the top of the quest list with all the other completable tasks.
- Changed the design so that Animal Welfare Officers and Animal Painters can use staff gates.
- When using a controller and viewing the lighting heat map, it would not refresh unless you cycled it to another option and back again. This was annoying when placing lights and trying to get the perfect lighting score.
- When using controller and scrolling a very long "Arrivals" list of animals, the scroll position would go out of synch with the selection meaning you could no longer see what you had selected.
- Certain actions would not refresh the cleanliness bar on your pen - this is now fixed.
- Previously it was not possible to place a buildings entrance on top of a floor light. This has been addressed.
- Added a habitat icon in Dinosaur Island World Map, when an animal is ready to collect.
- Fixed morality display rounding inaccuracy causing confusion for the Criminal Mastermind achievement.
- Protestor demands - added text to clarify that it will recalculate enrichment only on the next day, after enrichment has been added.
- Protestor demands - fixed text going out of the frame slightly.
- Upgrade panel for water pump - fixed text positioning.
- Added Lycopod Tree into pen deco build menu in Dino DLC.
- Fixed Lycopod Tree showing up twice on research grid in Dino DLC.
Let's Build a Zoo update for 22 June 2022
Dino Island Fix #4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update