Planet Zoo: Conservation Pack and Update 1.10 Out Now!

Hayo Zookeepers!

Learn more than ever before in Planet Zoo with the new Planet Zoo: Conservation Pack and free Update 1.10, both officially out now! Grab the pack now on Steam<link>, and update your game to enjoy the free content ✨

The Conservation Pack brings 4 new habitat animals and 1 new exhibit animal from around the world to your zoos, all with a conservation status of Endangered or below. Embrace the majesty of Przewalski's Horse, spot the Amur Leopard as it enjoys its solitude, swing to your heart's content with the Siamang, and bask in the sun with the Scimitar-Horned Oryx. Your guests can also embrace adorableness with the new exhibit animal, the Axolotl!

Create the eco-positive zoo of your dreams with over 150 new scenery items! Enjoy a range of new foliage items including assorted meadow flowers, such as Buttercups and Oxeye Daisies, as well as Sunflowers, Tomato Plants, and Fig Trees - your zoo will have never looked more green! That's not the only way it can be green, as there's also a whole bunch of new eco-friendly scenery items such as a 3D Printed Concrete wall set. Capture the hard work that goes into conservation around your zoos with new backstage prop items, such as a rake, hose, and wheelbarrow! Please note that these items are decorative scenery only.

Lastly, join us over at Turtle Rock Wildlife Orphanage in our new Timed Scenario! Inspired by the Gorkhi Terelj National Park in Mongolia, you'll be tasked with rescuing, rehabilitating, documenting, and releasing as many species as possible. Not only that, but you'll also have to keep it green by only using renewable energy sources, and ensure that your Zoo has a high education rating throughout! It's quite the task, but we know you're up to it!

The Planet Zoo: Conservation Pack is available now on Steam for £7.99 ($9.99, 9.99€)

You must have the base Planet Zoo game to be able to play this content. Update 1.10 is out now to install and is free for all players.

You'll find lots of new exciting features in this update such as new Education Stations, new guest behaviours and even new animal behaviours! For full information on what you can find, check out the 1.10 announcement post, or continue reading for a summary!

Love learning? Your guests do too, and now they can learn at your Zoo's like never before with new Education Stations! These Stations are a set of new items that child guests can engage with, allowing them to gain a small happiness and education boost. Your adult guests get a new behaviour too, with the addition of Group Photos! Guests will now line up and pose as small groups, while another guest takes a photo, allowing them to capture the happy memories they've made in your Zoo, and to make your Zoo feel more alive than ever before.

Animals also gain new things to do with the addition of Sniffing and Chorus Behaviours! A range of animals throughout both the base game and Planet Zoo Packs will now be able to perform sniff interactions around their habitats, exploring and engaging with them in more realistic ways. Furthermore, the Arctic and Timber Wolves, alongside the new Siamang from the Conservation Pack, can now partake in a Chorus Call - a vocal "singing" behaviour performed in groups. They'll even continue it while wading or climbing!

The Siamang can also display an exciting new behaviour with the addition of a modular Climbing Frame. This item will allow the Siamang to perform its famous brachiation activity; which means they will be swinging freely around the frame. All other animals that are capable of climbing on thin frames will also be able to use this as a new standard climbing enrichment.

There's a range of other additions too including new Small Habitat Gates, and the completed roster of Shop Counters and Small Signs. For full information on all included, check out the 1.10 announcement<link> and the Update Notes below.

Let all of these new additions shine with NVIDIA's GeForceNOW service, which gives you instant access to GeForce PC performance on nearly any PC, Mac, SHIELD TV, Android, iOS device or Chromebook without any downloads! This will let anyone experience the new Planet Zoo: Conservation Pack as well as Update 1.10, no matter what device they're on!

As always, a huge thank you to our incredible PlanZo fam for your love and enthusiasm as we've prepared for this release! We've had a wonderful time learning all about the importance of conservation, and we hope you have too. Keep an eye on our social channels for future news and announcements, as well as more conservation facts and more brilliant community builds - we can't wait to see what you make! If you create something you'd like us to consider sharing, please make sure it's uploaded to the Steam Workshop with the best photos possible and, if you share them on social media, be sure to tag us so we can take a look!

Join us today for a special launch stream at 13:30 BST over on Twitch and YouTube!

Planet Zoo - 1.10.0 Update Notes

This update contains many more bug fixes, updates and some new content.

New Content - Planet Zoo: **Conservation Pack**

NEW - Animals New animals in the Planet Zoo: Conservation Pack: Amur Leopard Przewalski's Horse Scimitar-Horned Oryx Siamang Axolotl

NEW - Timed Scenario This beautiful Mongolian Park was created in order to aid with conservation efforts, protecting the pristine habitat of the local wildlife as well as being an educational hotspot for tourism. What a wonderful place to set up our new orphanage! Challenge, and Sandbox versions of the map are available Terrain only sandbox and challenge variants of the map are also available

NEW - Scenery Pieces Conservation Lamp Shade 01 Large Conservation Lamp Shade 02 Large Conservation Lamp Shade 01 Small Conservation Lamp Shade 02 Small Conservation Lamp Ceiling Rose Conservation Lamp Bulb Conservation Lamppost Conservation Lamppost Blossom Conservation Lamppost Stalk Conservation Solar Garden Light Conservation Tool Fork Conservation Tool Rake Conservation Tool Shovel 01 Conservation Tool Trowel Conservation Tool Broom Conservation Tool Shovel 02 Conservation Tool Shovel 03 Conservation Tool Wall Hook Conservation Plastic Crate 01 Conservation Plastic Crate 02 Conservation Plastic Bucket 01 Conservation Plastic Bucket 02 Conservation Gutter Downpipe Bracket Conservation Gutter Halfpipe 4m Conservation Gutter Halfpipe Bracket Conservation Gutter Halfpipe 2m Conservation Gutter Pipe 2m Conservation Gutter Downpipe Exit Conservation Gutter Drain Conservation Gutter Halfpipe T Section Conservation Gutter Pipe 4m Conservation Gutter Pipe Bend Conservation Gutter Halfpipe Bend Conservation Gutter Pipe 1m Conservation Gutter Halfpipe End Conservation Gutter Halfpipe Connection Conservation Gutter Pipe Connection Conservation Gutter Halfpipe 1m Conservation Air Con 2m Conservation Air Con 1m Conservation Air Con Bend 01 Conservation Air Con Bend 02 Conservation Air Con Vent Conservation Watering Can Conservation Water Butt Conservation Water Butt Base Conservation Cardboard Box Bananas Conservation Cardboard Box Apples Conservation Wall Mounted Hose Conservation Hose Cart Conservation Wall Tap Conservation Wheelbarrow Conservation Trellis Teepee Conservation Trellis Wall Square Conservation Trellis Wall Hexagon Conservation Bench Conservation Picnic Bench Conservation Picnic Canopy Conservation Sculpture Scimitar-Horned Oryx Conservation Sculpture Amur Leopard Conservation Sculpture Przewalski's Horse Conservation Sculpture Siamang Conservation Sculpture Amur Leopard Mirrored Conservation Sculpture Przewalski's Horse Mirrored Conservation Sculpture Siamang Mirrored Conservation Blinds Slat 1m Conservation Blinds Slat 2m Conservation Blinds Slat 4m Conservation Blinds Panel 1m x 2m Conservation Blinds Panel 1m x 1m Conservation Flowerpot Terracotta Large Conservation Flowerpot Terracotta Small Conservation Flowerpot Terracotta Base Conservation Flowerpot Terracotta Foot Conservation Flowerpot Painted Small Conservation Flowerpot Painted Large Conservation Flowerpot Painted Base Conservation Flowerpot Painted Foot Conservation Flowerpot Mulch Conservation Vegetable Pumpkin 01 Conservation Vegetable Pumpkin 02 Conservation Vegetable Pumpkin 03 Conservation Vegetable Marrow Conservation Vegetable Potato Conservation Vegetable Cauliflower Conservation Vegetable Carrot Conservation Insect Hotel Conservation Slat Cladding Panel 1m x 1m Conservation Slat Cladding Panel 1m x 2m Conservation Slat Cladding Panel 2m x 1m Conservation Slat Cladding Panel 4m x 2m Conservation Slat Cladding Panel 4m x 4m Conservation Slat Cladding Curved Vertical 1m Conservation Slat Cladding Curved Vertical 2m Conservation Slat Cladding Curved Vertical 4m Conservation Slat Cladding Curved Horizontal 1m Conservation Slat Cladding Curved Horizontal 2m Conservation Slat Cladding Curved Horizontal 4m Conservation Slat Cladding Beam Thin 1m Conservation Slat Cladding Beam Thin 2m Conservation Slat Cladding Beam Thin 4m Conservation Slat Cladding Beam Thick 1m Conservation Slat Cladding Beam Thick 2m Conservation Slat Cladding Beam Thick 4m Conservation Slat Cladding Gable Vertical 2m Conservation Slat Cladding Gable Vertical 1m Conservation Slat Cladding Gable Horizontal 1m Conservation Slat Cladding Gable Horizontal 2m Conservation Slat Cladding Slope Vertical 2m Conservation Slat Cladding Slope Vertical 1m Conservation Slat Cladding Slope Horizontal 1m Conservation Slat Cladding Slope Horizontal 2m Conservation Slat Cladding Slope 4m Conservation Slat Cladding Panel 4m x 2m Horizontal Conservation 3D-Printed Wall 1m Conservation 3D-Printed Wall 2m Conservation 3D-Printed Wall 4m Conservation 3D-Printed Wall Slope 1m Conservation 3D-Printed Wall Slope 2m Conservation 3D-Printed Wall Slope 4m Conservation 3D-Printed Wall Curved 1m Conservation 3D-Printed Wall Curved 2m Conservation 3D-Printed Wall Curved 4m Conservation 3D-Printed Wall Gable 1m Conservation 3D-Printed Wall Gable 2m Conservation 3D-Printed Wall Floor Conservation 3D-Printed Wall Arch Tunnel Conservation 3D-Printed Wall Arch Conservation 3D-Printed Wall Arch Square Conservation 3D-Printed Wall Shop Front Conservation 3D-Printed Wall Station Surround 02 Conservation 3D-Printed Wall Door Conservation 3D-Printed Wall Floor Quarter Circle Conservation 3D-Printed Wall Arch Square Tunnel Conservation 3D-Printed Wall Station Surround 01 Conservation 3D-Printed Wall Large Window Conservation 3D-Printed Wall Panel 1m x 2m Conservation 3D-Printed Wall Panel 2m x 2m Conservation 3D-Printed Wall Panel 4m x 2m Conservation Gardening Trug Conservation Waste Skip Conservation Wheelbarrow Cart Front Axel Conservation Wheelbarrow Cart Bucket Conservation Wheelbarrow Cart Handle Conservation Wheelbarrow Cart Frame Conservation Wheelbarrow Cart Wheel Conservation Bin Conservation Animal Sign Siamang 01 Conservation Animal Sign Siamang 02 Conservation Animal Sign Siamang 03 Conservation Animal Sign Amur Leopard Conservation Animal Sign Axolotl 01 Conservation Animal Sign Axolotl 02 Conservation Animal Sign Scimitar-Horned Oryx Conservation Animal Sign Przewalski's Horse Conservation Animal Sign Decal Bumblebee 01 Conservation Animal Sign Decal Bumblebee 02 Conservation Animal Sign Decal Bumblebee 03 Conservation Animal Sign Decal Ladybird 01 Conservation Animal Sign Decal Ladybird 02 Conservation Animal Sign Decal Ladybird 03 Conservation Decal Sunflower Small Conservation Decal Sunflower Large Conservation Grass Roof Panel 2m x 2m Conservation Grass Roof Panel 4m x 4m Reward Statue Przewalski's Horse Stone Reward Statue Przewalski's Horse Bronze Reward Statue Przewalski's Horse Silver Reward Statue Przewalski's Horse Gold

NEW - Blueprints Conservation Toilet Large Conservation Toilet Small Conservation Shop Large [Shell] Conservation Shop Small [Shell] Conservation Staff Room Large Conservation Staff Room Small Conservation Keeper Hut Large Conservation Keeper Hut Small Conservation Quarantine Large Conservation Quarantine Small Conservation Research Centre Large Conservation Research Centre Small Conservation Trade Centre Conservation Workshop Conservation Veterinary Surgery 01 Conservation Veterinary Surgery 02 Conservation Exhibit Large Conservation Exhibit Medium Conservation Exhibit Small Conservation Zoo Entrance Conservation Restaurant Conservation Modular Structure 4x4 Conservation Modular Structure 1x1 Conservation Modular Structure 2x1 Conservation Modular Structure Hexagon Conservation Modular Structure 1x2 Conservation Round Building 01 Conservation Large Decorative Building Conservation Decorative Lillypad Conservation Allotment Path Archway Conservation Natural Tunnel Conservation Organic Path Arch Conservation Circle Path Arch Conservation Round Building 02 Conservation Mpingo Dome

NEW - Foliage Aster Small Aster Medium Aster Large Common Sunflower 01 Common Sunflower 02 Common Sunflower 03 Meadow Buttercup Small Meadow Buttercup Medium Meadow Buttercup Large Corn Flower Small Corn Flower Medium Corn Flower Large Oxeye Daisy Small Oxeye Daisy Medium Oxeye Daisy Large Red Poppy Small Red Poppy Medium Red Poppy Large Tickseed Small Tickseed Medium Tickseed Large Pincushion Flower Small Pincushion Flower Medium Pincushion Flower Large Yorkshire Fog Grass Small Yorkshire Fog Grass Medium Yorkshire Fog Grass Large Fig Tree 01 Fig Tree 02 Fig Tree 03 Korean Pine Tree 01 Korean Pine Tree 02 Korean Pine Tree 03 Vine Tomato 01 Vine Tomato 02 Vine Tomato 03 Aquilaria Tree 01 Aquilaria Tree 02 Aquilaria Tree 03

NEW - Avatar Costume New Axolotl avatar costume



New Content - Free Update 1.10.0

NEW - Education Stations **

** Education Stations are a new way for guests in your zoo to interact with educational content. Guest groups with children can interact with these assets for a small boost to their happiness, education, and the zoo's overall education rating. Three types of Education Stations are available via the Facilities > Media Devices and Education menu Sound Education Station: A customisable sound board which allows guests to listen to an animal sound, before the image of the animal is revealed. Can you guess who you just heard howling? Both the image and sound can be customised by adding custom images and audio files to the game in the same way billboards and speakers can be customised Height Education Station: An educational measuring station for guests to compare their height to that of an animal. Height Education Stations come in two variations: Giraffe and Gorilla Pawprint Education Station: An educational station that lets guests compare their own hands to animal paws and feet.

NEW - Animal Chorus The new chorus behaviour is available to the following animals: Siamang Timber Wolf Arctic Wolf Animals engaging in chorus behaviours have a chance to begin a chorus if they are currently idle and are within range of other members of the same species. Other idle animals in range of the chorus leader can be influenced by their action and decide to join in. During a chorus, the leader will perform calls, which will be answered by other participants. The amount of calls and overall length of a chorus event depends on the species.

NEW - Brachiation A new enrichment and climbing set, the Metal Climbing Frames, have been added to the base game of Planet Zoo, available to all players: Metal Climbing Frame Beam Metal Climbing Frame Ramp Metal Climbing Frame Curve 180° Metal Climbing Frame Curve 90° Metal Climbing Frame Extension This modular set of climbing assets is used by the Conservation Pack's Siamang for their exciting new brachiation behaviour, allowing these gibbons to swing freely across your custom built frames in their habitat All animals who can navigate thin climbing pieces will also be able to climb across the Metal Climbing Frames using climbing locomotion

NEW - Sniff behaviours

Animals will now engage with changes in their habitat by investigating new objects or areas other animals have slept and left their scent in. When animals are idle, they will navigate to the most recently chosen point of interest and perform a sniffing animation: When a new object (such as a new piece of foliage or a new enrichment item) has been placed inside a habitat, animals have a chance to want to sniff and explore this new addition Animals will also leave a scent in spots they have slept in, which can dynamically generate a new point of interest other animals will want to check out The chance of an animal expressing interest in such a change in their environment differs by species, with some being more inquisitive than others Sniff behaviours are available to the majority of all species in Planet Zoo except for the following: Aardvark Aldabra Giant Tortoise Chinese Pangolin Galapagos Giant Tortoise Gharial Greater Flamingo Hippopotamus Indian Peafowl Indian Rhinoceros Nile Monitor Saltwater Crocodile Pygmy Hippopotamus Komodo Dragon Koala Grey Seal King Penguin Cuvier's Dwarf Caiman African Penguin Southern White Rhinoceros American Alligator California Sea Lion Platypus Red Crowned Crane Spectacled Caiman

NEW - Guests group photos Guests groups can now take pictures of themselves while viewing a habitat, as long as they're above 50% happiness. One guest will act as the photographer and move ahead of their friends, snapping a picture of all the others having a great time.

NEW - More Conservation Topics Four new conservation topics have been added to the conservation board, providing education about: Ecological Restoration Invasive Species Overexploitation Species Reintroduction

NEW - Small Habitat Gates Small Metal Habitat Gates Small Wooden Habitat Gates

NEW - Shop counters [b] [/b] Gulpee Soda Counter Pipshot Juice Counter Pipshot Water Counter Cosmic Ice Cream Counter Mexelente Counter Missy Good Counter Monsieur Frites Counter Pizza Pen Counter Info centre Counter Loony Bloons Counter Hats Fantastic Counter Just a Momento Counter

NEW - Foliage [b] [/b] Drinn Grass Dry Large Drinn Grass Dry Medium Drinn Grass Dry Small Common Saltwort 01 Common Saltwort 02 Common Saltwort 03 Common Saltwort Dry 01 Common Saltwort Dry 02 Common Saltwort Dry 03 Mpingo Tree 01 Mpingo Tree 02 Mpingo Tree 03 Siberian Peashrub 01 Siberian Peashrub Flowered 01 Siberian Peashrub 02 Siberian Peashrub Flowered 02

NEW - Scenery/Paths Metal Climbing Frame Beam Metal Climbing Frame Curve 180° Metal Climbing Frame Curve 90° Metal Climbing Frame Extension Metal Climbing Frame Ramp Large Brachiation Frame Medium Brachiation Frame Small Brachiation Frame Natural Grass Path Hat's Fantastic Sign Logo Gulpee Soda Sign Logo Pipshot Juice Sign Logo Pipshot Water Sign Logo Cosmic Cow Ice Cream Sign Logo Mexelente Sign Logo Missy Good Sign Logo Monsieur Frites Sign Logo Pizza Pen Sign Logo Projection Screen 0.5m Glass Modern Wall Panel 2m x 2m Thin Glass Modern Wall Panel 2m x 4m Thin Glass Modern Wall Panel 4m x 2m Thin Glass Modern Wall Panel 1m x 2m Thin Glass Modern Wall Panel 1m x 4m Thin Glass Modern Wall Panel 4m x 4m Thin Glass Modern Wall Panel 1m Glass Modern Wall Panel 2m Glass Modern Wall Panel 4m Glass Modern Off-Grid Roof Flat Quarter Circle Glass Modern Off-Grid Wall Slope 1m Glass Modern Off-Grid Wall Slope 2m Glass Modern Off-Grid Wall Slope 4m Glass Modern Off-Grid Wall Gable 1m Glass Modern Off-Grid Wall Gable 2m Glass Modern Off-Grid Wall Curved 1m Glass Modern Off-Grid Wall Curved 2m Glass Modern Off-Grid Wall Curved 4m Glass Modern Roof 2m Curved Corner Inverted Glass Modern Roof 2m Curved Corner Education Station Height Giraffe Education Station Height Gorilla Education Station Sound Board Education Station Paw Print

NEW - Blueprints Small Brachiation Frame Medium Brachiation Frame Large Brachiation Frame



General Bug Fixes and Improvements

Animals Fixed some instances of deep swimming animals escaping through barriers and terrain Melon Feeder, Frozen Blood Pumpkin and Scarecrow Feeder now start full instead of with 8kg food when newly placed Fixed animals disappearing from the Quarantine building after reloading Fixed Siberian Tiger orientation not updating when climbing Fixed an issue where animals would walk long distances through mid-air while climbing Fixed animals sometimes not automatically unboxing when sent to the habitat entrance, including after regenerating navigation meshes in old saves Fixed Zoopedia displaying water requirements for juvenile animals that can't swim Added the Aquatic Biome to the Baird's Tapir information Updated some inconsistencies between Sacred Scarab Beetle's information board and its Zoopedia tab regarding Biomes and Natural habitat Fixed an issue where death animation would play again when transported to a habitat entrance Fixed an issue where dead animals would sink to the lake floor after reloading Disabled 'Return to Habitat' button when an animal's habitat is inaccessible to prevent unfulfillable delivery jobs

Facilities Fixed an issue where changing the colours of a staff building interrupts the occupying worker Fixed issue where the New World Shop Large [Shell] blueprint was listed at the incorrect price

Habitats Added notification for when an animal delivery has been ordered and no delivery staff are employed to fulfil it. Also added a notification for when a habitat became inaccessible mid-delivery and staff have left the boxed animal on the ground All barrier types can now by default be built as curved barriers

Scenery Fixed an issue where the Western Chimpanzee reward statues had an 'Africa Pack' tag despite being awarded for the free timed scenario Fixed some graphics issues of the 4m Arctic Architecture Beam transitions changing abruptly when zooming out

Guests Fixed changing the flexicolour of the animal talk seating while guests are using them from causing the guests to teleport to entrance Fixed guests sometimes holding drinks instead of cupcakes or ice cream immediately after buying one Fixed guests sometimes walking through stairs to get to and from nearby benches Transport Rides now show the thoughts guests have about the transport stations in the Ride and Station info panels

Staff Fixed Educators throwing food into inaccessible animal locations Fixed some cases of zoo inspectors never coming - actually they were due to arrive in about 26 thousand years

Game Modes Fixed marketing not charging exactly the amount it should, which can prevent completing an objective in Timed Scenario 3 Fixed a missing thousands separator for the number of minimum guests required in the zoo for an objective in Timed Scenarios Moved the European Pack Scenario Pin from Kazakhstan to Switzerland

Transport rides Removed the flexicolour icon from the Track Editor UI for the Steam Train ride, as it doesn't have any editable colours

UI Added a notification for when Vet Research is stopped because the animal they were researching is not available in the zoo Added missing 'Plastic' tags to all facility signs Notification for 'Animal Boxed Outside of Habitat For Too Long' is now resolved when the animal is sent to storage Removed duplicate female head option from avatar creator Fixed bug that would allow multiple animals to be renamed at the same time from the Animal Management panel Fixed bug when trading a franchise animal that would cause the trade confirmation box to persist when switching animals Fixed bug that prevented a Staff Room status from updating in the Management UI when Opening/Closing from the Info Panel Fixed power consumers appearing to be powered in the power heatmap if the preview range of a power producer included a consumer when the placement was cancelled Fixed an issue with WorkZone UI clashing with HeatMap UI Fixed losing the flexicolour picker from the scenery browser when clicking 'Exit Group' Fixed Explore Camera falling though raised paths and getting stuck Fixed blurry icon for educator in notifications panel Fixed an issue that prevented the North America Animal Pack filter from being available to players who do not own the North America Animal Pack Fixed some notifications not opening the habitat info panels as intended Fixed an issue where exhibit animals could disappear from the animal list when disabling animal death Fixed animal info panel not remembering which tab was selected when switching animals Fixed loan UI not being initialised properly, so the steppers showed the wrong repayment numbers Fixed the staff traversable area heatmap not always showing the entire traversable area Fixed an issue where the age icon is incorrect for elderly exhibit animal when in storage Fixed an incomplete tooltip text when placing the second gate on a habitat Fixed an issue that prevented a water's opacity slider from displaying all the text in several languages

Stability Fixed a rare crash when guests look at escaped animals Fixed a rare crash when selecting a building Fixed a rare crash when an educator starts an animal talk General stability fixes

Performance General performance fixes



We are aware of an issue related to Siamangs brachiating between linked frames of the new climbing enrichment item. The team is hard at work to resolve this and in the meantime the Siamangs will still brachiate along individual sections of the frame. We’ll share more information over the coming days on when this fix will be available. Thank you for your patience!