update 1.3.7

Version 1.3.7 (test)
Warning: This is a beta version and some maps are not yet complete
Updated
- updated the map of the level, (adjusted the sense of space and added some details)
- modify the size ratio of the scene, and change the tone from warm to cold,
- the level of the game is coming to an end soon. It is expected to be updated 1-2 times (including scene art)
- prepare the story and plot of the game, and prepare the terrorist planning
Next update
- hell's gate, yellow spring,
- design of scene poster
- room and bedroom checkpoints
The map reset project is very large, and it is almost the same. It takes longer than I expected,
Planning: the map section is 5 times larger than the previous map, including the archives room, manager's room, song and dance hall, aisle x, front desk, Suite (bedroom, reception hall, toilet), outdoor woods, ghost gate, etc
Art: try to restore the unique Chinese and Western sense of the Republic of China, as well as the ghosts of Chinese myths and the reasonable arrangement of Chinese terror. In the later stage, we will join the passing CG
