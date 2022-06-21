Change log.
v1.11.1
fix
- CG layer order mistake in Missionary position.
v1.11.0
add
- New MapXXX.json file put in www/mods folder did not load.
fix
- The redness in her cheeks didn't disappear when she climaxed in Doggy Style.
v1.10.3
fix
- Even if the ending skip setting is set, the choices were still displayed.
v1.10.2
fix
- The color of the pubic was not applied to the cowgirl CG.
v1.10.1
fix
- When new game +, the setting that does not go to the ending could not be opened.
v1.10.0
add
- When installing MODs, images and audio files can now be placed in the mods folder.
- If you put the entire www folder of the mod into the mods folder, it should work.
- Try to keep the folder structure of "img" and "audio"
- img/pictures/xxx.png, audio/bgm/xxx.ogg, etc.
