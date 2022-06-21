 Skip to content

Hazumi and the Pregnation update for 21 June 2022

Ver1.11.1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Change log.

v1.11.1

fix

  • CG layer order mistake in Missionary position.

v1.11.0

add

  • New MapXXX.json file put in www/mods folder did not load.

    fix

  • The redness in her cheeks didn't disappear when she climaxed in Doggy Style.

v1.10.3

fix

  • Even if the ending skip setting is set, the choices were still displayed.

v1.10.2

fix

  • The color of the pubic was not applied to the cowgirl CG.

v1.10.1

fix

  • When new game +, the setting that does not go to the ending could not be opened.

v1.10.0

add

  • When installing MODs, images and audio files can now be placed in the mods folder.
  • If you put the entire www folder of the mod into the mods folder, it should work.
  • Try to keep the folder structure of "img" and "audio"
  • img/pictures/xxx.png, audio/bgm/xxx.ogg, etc.

