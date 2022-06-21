 Skip to content

Air Traffic update for 21 June 2022

V2.01 Patch 4 Note

Patch 4

  • Fixed: Holding patterns not removed correctly in GUI.
  • Fixed: The text size of the aircraft label and obstructions will be reset to the previous value when open the Option Menu.
  • Fixed: The save replay window and load replay window could shown at the same time.
  • Tweak: Ctrl, Shift and Alt will be released when you are switching the game window.
  • Tweak: The help window won't be opened automatically when starting a game anymore.
  • Tweak: Press ESC won't close the menu window entirely anymore.
  • Tweak: Some GUI details.

Patch 3

  • Fixed: Holding patterns not loaded correctly.

Patch 2

  • Fixed: Aircraft won't crash when the terrain is off.

Patch 1

  • Fixed: Aircraft only do one lap at the holding fix.
