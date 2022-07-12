 Skip to content

Animal Shelter update for 12 July 2022

Patch 1.0.16

Build 8976378 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:
**- Implemented tooltips for empty water bottle and food packs

  • Automatically sorting water bottles and packs of food in stack to place the empty ones always on the bottom of the stack
  • Much faster save system (especially the autosave when there were many photos taken)
  • New head, eyes and neck decorations for animals
  • Fixed settings being applied incorrectly**
  • Fixed blocking of demolition of animal buildings while any animal is inside
  • Changed camera with printer to digital camera in photography building level 2
  • Better handling of saves files
  • Visual corrections to the loading window (scaled toggle panel, etc.)
  • Corrected brightness of photo shooting decorations
  • Implemented water filling pointer
  • Added sounds to computer icons on hover
  • Added sounds to options menu
  • Added player wall collision sound
  • Medical tray is now throwable

