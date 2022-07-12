Patch 1.0.16

Changes:
**- Implemented tooltips for empty water bottle and food packs
- Automatically sorting water bottles and packs of food in stack to place the empty ones always on the bottom of the stack
- Much faster save system (especially the autosave when there were many photos taken)
- New head, eyes and neck decorations for animals
- Fixed settings being applied incorrectly**
- Fixed blocking of demolition of animal buildings while any animal is inside
- Changed camera with printer to digital camera in photography building level 2
- Better handling of saves files
- Visual corrections to the loading window (scaled toggle panel, etc.)
- Corrected brightness of photo shooting decorations
- Implemented water filling pointer
- Added sounds to computer icons on hover
- Added sounds to options menu
- Added player wall collision sound
- Medical tray is now throwable
