The Looker update for 21 June 2022

Patch Notes for 6/21/2022

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Because two late-game puzzle screens have caused many player-drawn lines to have small, imperceptible gaps in them, these puzzle screens have been modified to be slightly more readable and forgiving.
  • The design of the book at the center of the labyrinth has been reworked to support a better flow through the puzzles.
  • An issue has been fixed where attempting to save and quit the game before activating any audio recordings results in a saving screen that halts and just keeps spinning forever.
  • The brutally difficult arcade puzzle has been slightly nerfed.
  • A collider issue where the player could clip out of bounds near the cannons has been fixed.
  • The volumes of the cannons and the gaming lounge music has been reduced.
