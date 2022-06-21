Update 21.06.2022

1. Cards that pass the expedition in the catacombs can be used in the game mode "Blitz – Tournament".
2. We have changed the number of candidate tickets that can be purchased at one time from 1 to 3 and reduced the price:
- 3 tickets = 0.99 USD
3. Reduced price in the promotion "Stack of tickets":
- 20 tickets = 2.99 USD
4. Added a reward screen when purchasing the enhanced pass in the Great Challenge game mode.
5. Added additional "Attack" and "Defense" tabs to the attack log. Players will be able to track all their PVP matches.
6. Added text to the Supreme Mage title transmit window when the current Supreme Mage leaves the clan.
7. Added image animation for the cards:
- Witch Hunter, Dagoth’Sha, Stinging Swarm, Fire Elemental.
8. Added an additional reward in the form of a Challenger’s Ticket for completing all daily quests.
9. Added a block of rewards to a purchase window of the Challenger’s Ticket.
10. Added an additional description to the window “to invite a friend”.
- Additional information displays the number of keys that a player will receive for the option “to invite a friend” who has reached level 15.
11. Added a debuff icon from the Rage ability to the Perky Sprout card.
12. Added compensation for 35 crystals for getting the ones you’ve already had: Avatars; Framework; Animations.
13. Added a counter for blocked players in the Chat Blacklist screen.
14. Fixed a number of bugs in the Blitz Tournament game mode.
15. Fixed a visual issue with Possessed Mage's ability.
- When the ability of the Possessed Mage card is triggered, the image of the Yag-Namor card no longer appears on enemy cards.
16. Fixed an issue where the navigation button in the avatar selection screen for Horrifying Scream and Stone Heart would lead to the wrong chest.
17. Fixed an issue with Ice Queen's ability.
- The ability works as described.
18. Fixed a bug with the interaction of the Goldhorn Stomper and Ice Dragon cards.
- Ability "Relic of Life" restores health according to the description.
Changed files in this update