Some quick hotfixes for the latest build!
**
Changes
**
- The chain of the Grumbul Tank's Chained Cannonball now breaks if the tank takes damage while the ball has been extended for more than 10 seconds
- Tweaked collision with boulders to hopefully be less finnicky and weird - I might have made it worse
- Added an option to "Options > Graphics" to switch between 50 and 60 fps
**
Fixes
**
- Crash: The Grumbul Tank crashes the game
- Crash: When examining explosive arrows in a Tinkerer shop
- Bug: The stowed-item selection in the Custom Kids Kid Customizer© menu can't be seen
