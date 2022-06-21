 Skip to content

Catacomb Kids update for 21 June 2022

0.2.12c

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Some quick hotfixes for the latest build!

Changes

  • The chain of the Grumbul Tank's Chained Cannonball now breaks if the tank takes damage while the ball has been extended for more than 10 seconds
  • Tweaked collision with boulders to hopefully be less finnicky and weird - I might have made it worse
  • Added an option to "Options > Graphics" to switch between 50 and 60 fps

Fixes

  • Crash: The Grumbul Tank crashes the game
  • Crash: When examining explosive arrows in a Tinkerer shop
  • Bug: The stowed-item selection in the Custom Kids Kid Customizer© menu can't be seen

