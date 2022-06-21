Release 2.26 Patch Notes

General Fixes
- Added Max Voucher feature in the Forge. This uses all available Vouchers or Endless Vouchers on the specified items
- Alternate specials and abilities can now be performed by holding block and immediately pressing the ability or special buttons
- Removed random encounters from Angelic Maps
- Tweaked animations for many enemies
- Minor improvements on a couple enemy sprite animations
- Fixed run button not working when Restore Defaults is selected in options
- Fixed miscellaneous text issues
- Fixed some Gear icons
- Made foreground elements more transparent
- Spike traps are now shown above corpses
- Practice Dummies now spawn in the center of the lobby
- Adjusted sensitivity of grappling
Thanks for your support!
More content will be announced in the future.
Changed files in this update