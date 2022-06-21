 Skip to content

Unending Dusk update for 21 June 2022

Release 2.26 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 8975832 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General Fixes

  • Added Max Voucher feature in the Forge. This uses all available Vouchers or Endless Vouchers on the specified items
  • Alternate specials and abilities can now be performed by holding block and immediately pressing the ability or special buttons
  • Removed random encounters from Angelic Maps
  • Tweaked animations for many enemies
  • Minor improvements on a couple enemy sprite animations
  • Fixed run button not working when Restore Defaults is selected in options
  • Fixed miscellaneous text issues
  • Fixed some Gear icons
  • Made foreground elements more transparent
  • Spike traps are now shown above corpses
  • Practice Dummies now spawn in the center of the lobby
  • Adjusted sensitivity of grappling

Thanks for your support!

More content will be announced in the future.

Changed files in this update

Unending Dusk Content Depot 806531
  • Loading history…
