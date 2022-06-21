Update (Version 1.5.0)

Hey everyone!

I messed up the versioning number of the last update so this is officially version 1.5.0.

This update was mainly focused on bug fixes, but it also adds support for the Devil's Towers and Death To The Heretics DLCs. Please note that there is an anti-piracy check built into the game so if you are experiencing a message that says "Yarr there be pirates in yer group!" it means that you are using pirated content. Please make sure that you only purchase DLC from Steam. I haven't added the content to any other store fronts so if you are getting it from some other place it won't work.

TODO

Add all planned weapons to the game.

Add intro cinematics to Hell's Dungeon, Death To The Heretics! and The Devil's Towers

Add collectibles

10 matching collectibles unlocks a badge or something.

Give ranks or exp or cash for daily login rewards

KNOWN ISSUES

Enemies might walk away from player in certain areas.

Ability icons don't really match abilities.

Ability icons don't replicate to the client.

Game does end after Hive is destroyed in Devil's Towers.

Zombies don't attack portal after all guns are destroyed.

CHANGELOG

ADDITIONS

Added small popups to explain the objective for Hell's Dungeon, Death To The Heretics! and the Devil's Towers

Add a basic inventory system for Hell's Dungeon

CHANGES

Weapon upgrades now improve accuracy and increase max ammo/mag ammo.

Increased wave spawn rates in Devil's Towers.

Balanced time to destroy towers in Devil's Towers.

FIXES