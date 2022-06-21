Hotfix 0.25.2 Released

Input
- Fixed broken force feedback feeling when choosing a Soft Lock Strength weaker than 100%
- Fixed 1:1 Steering options allowing to end up with an incorrect configuration, leading to a big dead zone around the center and broken force feedback feeling
- Fixed broken force feedback feeling when choosing a Soft Lock Strength weaker than 100%
- Fixed Soft Lock affecting force feedback when the wheel was perfectly in the middle
- Added ability to disable 1:1 Steering without touching the amount of full lock degrees
- Improved 1:1 Steering Angle slider range, for better usability with most common steering wheels, while still allowing up to 6000 degrees by typing in the text field
Launcher
- Fixed missing logs in the launcher
- Fixed launcher failing to detect x64 bits OS in some cases
Changed files in this update