BeamNG.drive update for 21 June 2022

Hotfix 0.25.2 Released

Build 8974393 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Input

  • Fixed broken force feedback feeling when choosing a Soft Lock Strength weaker than 100%
  • Fixed 1:1 Steering options allowing to end up with an incorrect configuration, leading to a big dead zone around the center and broken force feedback feeling
  • Fixed Soft Lock affecting force feedback when the wheel was perfectly in the middle
  • Added ability to disable 1:1 Steering without touching the amount of full lock degrees
  • Improved 1:1 Steering Angle slider range, for better usability with most common steering wheels, while still allowing up to 6000 degrees by typing in the text field

Launcher

  • Fixed missing logs in the launcher
  • Fixed launcher failing to detect x64 bits OS in some cases

Changed files in this update

