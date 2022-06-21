Super Rolling Heroes 2.0.1 "Challenge Mode" Patch is Live.

Changes:
- Added "Challenge mode" to all "Rolling Hell" Stages. This mode challenges the player to beat a rolling hell level in a single try, no response, just you and your skill in the game. Challenge mode is meant to be the "Ultimate Super Rolling Heroes Challenge".
- Increased visibility of the character shadow for better readability.
- Added an small icon in Level selection screen to see the leaderboards while using the mouse.
Fixes:
- An issue where Xbox controllers were not working properly on the UI.
- A glitch where the character was able to gain invulnerability.
Thank you all for the feedback!
Changed files in this update