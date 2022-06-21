 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Super Rolling Heroes update for 21 June 2022

Super Rolling Heroes 2.0.1 "Challenge Mode" Patch is Live.

Share · View all patches · Build 8974344 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • Added "Challenge mode" to all "Rolling Hell" Stages. This mode challenges the player to beat a rolling hell level in a single try, no response, just you and your skill in the game. Challenge mode is meant to be the "Ultimate Super Rolling Heroes Challenge".
  • Increased visibility of the character shadow for better readability.
  • Added an small icon in Level selection screen to see the leaderboards while using the mouse.

Fixes:

  • An issue where Xbox controllers were not working properly on the UI.
  • A glitch where the character was able to gain invulnerability.

Thank you all for the feedback!

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link