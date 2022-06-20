Patch - 0.1.3 - Audio Patch & More!

- Fixed a bug where ghost players were not getting the help / tip prompt.
- Fixed a shadow person jump scare bug, where the camera would go past the players head.
- Did a pass on Demon Letter Spawns to address issues with reverse letters, clipping of letters.
- Audio Balance Pass
- Adjusted foot step audio even further
- Replaced wood foot steps with a much more settle sound.
- Adjusted all door SFXS audio
- Updated Protection Items:
- Removed all protection items
- Kept 'Holy Cross'
- 'Holy Cross' will now protect you against ALL Demons
- No more 'Protected By' evidence type for Demons.
- Fixed a bug where 'Fast' Demon Knocks wouldn't be so fast.
- Fixed a bug where players would get higher level masks when not selecting a mask.
- Item Auto Respawn Feature
- Items that and thrown will respawn at the table if they are not picked up with in 3 mins.
- This will solve items falling trough the map.
- This will solve demons garbing and throwing away items.
- (Demon Books Wont Auto Respawn)
- Fix a few spots where people were getting stuck.
- Revisited character controller to hopefully help reduce people getting stuck. But not perfect yet.
- Added a prompt when you search someone's inventory on how to exit that mode.
- Adjusted the proximity chat volume, so you shouldn't have to be so close to hear via proximity chat.
- Added volume sliders for players voice.
- Added Item Master Rolling
- In mask selection if a player types in chat /roll
- They roll to become the item master.
- Who ever rolls the highest will be item master.
- If no one rolls - it selects one at random.
