Masks Of Deception update for 20 June 2022

Patch - 0.1.3 - Audio Patch & More!

Patch - 0.1.3 - Audio Patch & More!

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where ghost players were not getting the help / tip prompt.
  • Fixed a shadow person jump scare bug, where the camera would go past the players head.
  • Did a pass on Demon Letter Spawns to address issues with reverse letters, clipping of letters.
  • Audio Balance Pass
  • Adjusted foot step audio even further
  • Replaced wood foot steps with a much more settle sound.
  • Adjusted all door SFXS audio
  • Updated Protection Items:
  • Removed all protection items
  • Kept 'Holy Cross'
  • 'Holy Cross' will now protect you against ALL Demons
  • No more 'Protected By' evidence type for Demons.
  • Fixed a bug where 'Fast' Demon Knocks wouldn't be so fast.
  • Fixed a bug where players would get higher level masks when not selecting a mask.
  • Item Auto Respawn Feature
  • Items that and thrown will respawn at the table if they are not picked up with in 3 mins.
  • This will solve items falling trough the map.
  • This will solve demons garbing and throwing away items.
  • (Demon Books Wont Auto Respawn)
  • Fix a few spots where people were getting stuck.
  • Revisited character controller to hopefully help reduce people getting stuck. But not perfect yet.
  • Added a prompt when you search someone's inventory on how to exit that mode.
  • Adjusted the proximity chat volume, so you shouldn't have to be so close to hear via proximity chat.
  • Added volume sliders for players voice.
  • Added Item Master Rolling
  • In mask selection if a player types in chat /roll
  • They roll to become the item master.
  • Who ever rolls the highest will be item master.
  • If no one rolls - it selects one at random.
