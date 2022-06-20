 Skip to content

Arcanium update for 20 June 2022

Few more Bugs and Info improvements

Build 8974087

What's up slayers! I got another small update with some more bugs squashed and some more tooltip refinement! Live Now!

Patch Notes - 10.67 - Bugs and Info

  • Cleaned up a ton more missing tooltips, double tips, wrong tips, etc.
  • Added filters to the Tooltip Help Codex, which is accessed with the question mark button on the top menu.
  • Fixed the Tooltip Help Codex from appearing on reloads.
  • Fixed most of the Dash cards from working like a Teleport.
  • Fixed Animated Carcass which was not giving the bonus to the second Animated Carcass played, if played over top of the first one.

