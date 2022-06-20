Version 1.0.3

The purpose of this patch, aside from the bug fixes, is to normalize some of the functional differences between physical and magical Drives. In general, physical Drives are supposed to be able to inflict critical hits on a target, where magical ones could not. Looking through the skill list, I saw a few physical Drives that should have followed this behavior, but didn't. After this change, unless specified by the description, physical Drives can inflict critical hits on an opponent, and magical cannot.

-Note: Drives like Mourning Star that inflict guaranteed critical hits under certain conditions will never inflict a critical hit if those conditions are not met, despite being physical skills. For example, Mourning Star will never crit against an opponent that is not suffering from an emotional ailment.

Bug Fixes:

-Fixed a bug that awards the "inattentive" achievement when targeting an ally with a non-damaging Drives.

Fixed a bug where Drives that inflict critical hits under certain conditions would not inflict critical hits even when the conditions were met.

Balance changes: