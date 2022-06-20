Version 1.0.3

The purpose of this patch, aside from the bug fixes, is to normalize some of the functional differences between physical and magical Drives. In general, physical Drives are supposed to be able to inflict critical hits on a target, where magical ones could not. Looking through the skill list, I saw a few physical Drives that should have followed this behavior, but didn't. After this change, unless specified by the description, physical Drives can inflict critical hits on an opponent, and magical cannot.
-Note: Drives like Mourning Star that inflict guaranteed critical hits under certain conditions will never inflict a critical hit if those conditions are not met, despite being physical skills. For example, Mourning Star will never crit against an opponent that is not suffering from an emotional ailment.
Bug Fixes:
-Fixed a bug that awards the "inattentive" achievement when targeting an ally with a non-damaging Drives.
- Fixed a bug where Drives that inflict critical hits under certain conditions would not inflict critical hits even when the conditions were met.
Balance changes:
- Critical damage bonus has been slightly reduced
- Graze damage penalty has been slightly reduced.
- Magnum Straight can now inflict critical hits
- Lacerate can now inflict critical hits.
- Lacerate's Base Bleed chance has been reduced.
- Ghost Edge description now indicates that they cannot inflict a critical hit. Actual skill functionality unchanged.
- Frigid Hell description no longer indicates that the Drive ignores resistances. This never occurred even before the change.
- Frigid Hell can no longer inflict critical hits.
-Counter Spell can no longer inflict critical hits.
- Lunar Eclipse can now inflict critical hits
- Lunar Eclipse power scaling has been reduced
- Lunar Eclipse is now vulnerable to counter attacks and grazing.
- Supersonic Crush is now vulnerable to counter attacks and grazing.
- Demon's Grip can no longer inflict critical hits
- Greva Deux can now inflict critical hits
- Physical Drives that can steal opponent's stats like Reap Power and Plunder Armor can now inflict critical hits.
- Howling Fury can now inflict critical hits
- Demon's Gale power scaling has been reduced.
- Savage Wolf in Brecellian Darkwood will now use Overlord's Reign instead of Demon's Gale when Miasma Charged.
- Cannon Thrust can now inflict critical hits.
- Bloodletter's Base Bleed chance has been reduced.
- Bloody Chaos' base bleed chance has been reduced.
- Running Riot was tagged as a physical skill but the damage was reduced by the enemy's Psyche stat. The Drive is now tagged as a Magic skill, and no longer inflicts critical hits.
Changed files in this update