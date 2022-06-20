Flight School 1.1 Patch! Ultrawide Support and more!

This patch includes:
- Overall game balance and economy changes (make sure to give us feedback!)
- Implemented 21:9 and 32:9 monitor support
- Added player silhouette
- Fixed engine sound playing when it shouldn't
- Fixed resolution bug
- Fixed formatting of some Japanese texts
- Fixed clean service menu localization and button navigation
- Fixed ship interface not showing correct fuel range
- Fixed Company Terminal colliders to avoid going out of bounds
- Added chinese logo
- Fixed game over reputation penalty not being saved
- Added new production pet to credits
Changed files in this update