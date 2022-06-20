 Skip to content

Spacelines from the Far Out - Captain's Prologue update for 20 June 2022

Flight School 1.1 Patch! Ultrawide Support and more!

Build 8973730

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch includes:

  • Overall game balance and economy changes (make sure to give us feedback!)
  • Implemented 21:9 and 32:9 monitor support
  • Added player silhouette
  • Fixed engine sound playing when it shouldn't
  • Fixed resolution bug
  • Fixed formatting of some Japanese texts
  • Fixed clean service menu localization and button navigation
  • Fixed ship interface not showing correct fuel range
  • Fixed Company Terminal colliders to avoid going out of bounds
  • Added chinese logo
  • Fixed game over reputation penalty not being saved
  • Added new production pet to credits

