v1.1: Driving improvements and bug fixes

Thanks for your feedback, I will continue to update and improve the game
- The problem that the steering sensitivity of motorcycle driving is too high has been improved, and it is more suitable for first-person perspective driving, which greatly improves the driving experience.
- Added casual mode and survival mode to choose from. Casual mode: The character is not damaged and killed, and theThirsty and hunger value is not displayed. Survival mode: displays hunger and thirst value, you need to buy food and water, first aid kit, the character will be injured and die.
- The player's starting money amount， You can cut down trees and sell them to NPC to earn money to buy tents, backpack, and other styles of rider clothes.
- In addition to making campfires and torches, the build survival mode and other weapons have been removed. Now the game returns to travel theme travel, Enjoy the scenery, camping, pure leisure, and simplicity.
- Fixed an issue where client players fell trees and stones disappeared in multiplayer mode
- Reduce the probability that the collision force of the motorcycle will trigger the player to simulate the physics of falling off the motorcycle
- Fixed the problem that the prompt does not support dx12
- Fix some terrain and roads do not fit well
- Map material map optimization reduces the Graphics card usage and reduces the package size of the game.
- Fixed the problem of some trees floating in the air, and improved vegetation optimization
- Fixed some terrain not showing tire dust particle effect
- Marked store location icon，easier to find directions
Changed files in this update