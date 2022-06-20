 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Kells update for 20 June 2022

Kells 2.2.0

Share · View all patches · Build 8973713 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 2.2.0:

  • Added gamepad support.
  • Fast forward retired in favour of players using gravity in creative ways to go faster!
  • New and improved menu screen.
  • Redesigned Pause Menu.
  • Added an option to continue the previous game from the main screen.
  • New and improved star key chest levels.
  • Improved tutorial messages.

For champions only (late game improvements no one will see):

  • Purple coin hints now only appear if you’ve perfected The Iron Kell.
  • All Purple Coin hints have been rewritten to be clearer.
  • Purple coin hint is randomly generated once per game.
  • The Purple coin in level 6 is now much more difficult to collect.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link