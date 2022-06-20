Kells 2.2.0

Version 2.2.0:
- Added gamepad support.
- Fast forward retired in favour of players using gravity in creative ways to go faster!
- New and improved menu screen.
- Redesigned Pause Menu.
- Added an option to continue the previous game from the main screen.
- New and improved star key chest levels.
- Improved tutorial messages.
For champions only (late game improvements no one will see):
- Purple coin hints now only appear if you’ve perfected The Iron Kell.
- All Purple Coin hints have been rewritten to be clearer.
- Purple coin hint is randomly generated once per game.
- The Purple coin in level 6 is now much more difficult to collect.
Changed files in this update