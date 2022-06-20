-
Added File Attachment Parameter Type support for Slash Commands!
-
Set Role Icon now works with variables containing Emoji objects, Emoji text, and URL text.
-
Added .jpeg, .gif, .bmp, and .tiff support to image related actions (Create Emoji, Set Bot Avatar, Set Server Icon, etc.).
-
Fixed issue where disconnecting a bot manually from a voice channel made it unable to reconnect.
-
Fixed minor issue with "Interaction Update" feature of Send Message action.
Discord Bot Maker update for 20 June 2022
Update Notes - June 20th, 2022 (v2.1.5)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update