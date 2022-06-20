 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Discord Bot Maker update for 20 June 2022

Update Notes - June 20th, 2022 (v2.1.5)

Share · View all patches · Build 8973657 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added File Attachment Parameter Type support for Slash Commands!

  • Set Role Icon now works with variables containing Emoji objects, Emoji text, and URL text.

  • Added .jpeg, .gif, .bmp, and .tiff support to image related actions (Create Emoji, Set Bot Avatar, Set Server Icon, etc.).

  • Fixed issue where disconnecting a bot manually from a voice channel made it unable to reconnect.

  • Fixed minor issue with "Interaction Update" feature of Send Message action.

Changed files in this update

Discord Bot Maker Content Depot 682131
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link