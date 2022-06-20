 Skip to content

Tales of Yore update for 20 June 2022

Update version 811

Update version 811

  • Fix steam update process and remove accidental debug.
  • Update join state to show IAP status
  • Add new mobs with death animations.
  • Fix admin console glitch. Add NPC dialog starter.
  • Add new visuals and NPCs for oasis update
  • Fix risk filter for chests
  • More info on audit logs. Typo fixes.
  • Fix a few more things on audit
  • Add audit logs
  • Add tab for risked items
  • Add toe mound
  • Add NPC locations
  • Add faces for new monsters
  • Make steam update every 10 versions
  • Apply some regens
  • Add support for hp regen on monsters
  • More slang updates
  • Allow grace death to be configured from admin console
  • Add new content sprites. Fix admin console issues. Move immunity on mobs to be category based.
  • Update mob sprites for new additions
  • Adjust rare rules so the person who's meant to be getting a spawned rare always gets it
  • Address issue with non-confirmed email and steam purchase
  • Adjust kills if undefined detected
  • Add slang handler
  • Fix rage degen
  • Tidy up quest complete dialog
  • Admin console update to modify bank contents
  • Add prevent assist mode
  • Show command response in selected chat channel
  • Fix quest complete dialog display. Extend light spell.
  • Adjust rare drops a little more, allow lucky wins
  • Complete tile mapping
  • Fix email type senstivity
  • Admin console update to show namespaced places
  • Belt and braces for skin type changes
  • Add steam update post every 20 versions

