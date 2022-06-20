- Fix steam update process and remove accidental debug.
- Update join state to show IAP status
- Add new mobs with death animations.
- Fix admin console glitch. Add NPC dialog starter.
- Add new visuals and NPCs for oasis update
- Fix risk filter for chests
- More info on audit logs. Typo fixes.
- Fix a few more things on audit
- Add audit logs
- Add tab for risked items
- Add toe mound
- Add NPC locations
- Add faces for new monsters
- Make steam update every 10 versions
- Apply some regens
- Add support for hp regen on monsters
- More slang updates
- Allow grace death to be configured from admin console
- Add new content sprites. Fix admin console issues. Move immunity on mobs to be category based.
- Update mob sprites for new additions
- Adjust rare rules so the person who's meant to be getting a spawned rare always gets it
- Address issue with non-confirmed email and steam purchase
- Adjust kills if undefined detected
- Add slang handler
- Fix rage degen
- Tidy up quest complete dialog
- Admin console update to modify bank contents
- Add prevent assist mode
- Show command response in selected chat channel
- Fix quest complete dialog display. Extend light spell.
- Adjust rare drops a little more, allow lucky wins
- Complete tile mapping
- Fix email type senstivity
- Admin console update to show namespaced places
- Belt and braces for skin type changes
- Add steam update post every 20 versions
Tales of Yore update for 20 June 2022
Update version 811
Patchnotes via Steam Community
