- New map that shows each country in a different color.
- Map style is now fully customizable.
- Many gameplay settings can now be adjusted for custom games through the options menu.
- The country window can now be minimized in order to hide it while keeping the selection.
- There is now a short delay at the beginning before the AIs start attacking, and the initial money has been increased. This should level the field a bit for the weaker countries and give them a better chance of surviving.
- Defenders in a battle now have a combat bonus.
- Maintenance cost of troops is now increased the further they are from base and depeding on the country, terrain and relief they are located at the time. This will also give automatic paths a much stronger preference for travel by sea than by other non-allied countries.
- AIs will now honor a truce for a few years after signing a peace or alliance treaty.
Dummynation update for 20 June 2022
New base map and customizations
Patchnotes via Steam Community
