SCP: Nine-Tailed Fox update for 20 June 2022

v0.2.7 | Patch Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Save files from version 0.2.6 are compatible with this version.

SINGLEPLAYER

  • Player now spawns with an S-NAV 310 Navigator;
  • In Classic Mode, the D-Class now spawn in the entrance zone;
  • Fixed "injure" console command when the player enters a value higher than 100 HP (by HonestResolv3);

MULTIPLAYER

  • Fixed a bug where sometimes players would appear invisible for others;
  • Fixed the Ear Bears getting stuck in the vent on the Old Sewers map (the vent was lowered down).
