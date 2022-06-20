v0.2.7 | Patch Notes

Save files from version 0.2.6 are compatible with this version.
SINGLEPLAYER
- Player now spawns with an S-NAV 310 Navigator;
- In Classic Mode, the D-Class now spawn in the entrance zone;
- Fixed "injure" console command when the player enters a value higher than 100 HP (by HonestResolv3);
MULTIPLAYER
- Fixed a bug where sometimes players would appear invisible for others;
- Fixed the Ear Bears getting stuck in the vent on the Old Sewers map (the vent was lowered down).
Changed files in this update