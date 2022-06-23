 Skip to content

Ultimate Battle update for 23 June 2022

UPDATE VERSION 1.6

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

💡💡 Version 1.6 💡💡

List of improvements:

✅ Added a new map.
✅ Added player life display.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1487160/Ultimate_Battle/

