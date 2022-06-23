UPDATE VERSION 1.6

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Share ·
View all patches · Build 8972921 · Last edited 23 June 2022 – 18:09:33 UTC
by Wendy
✅ Added a new map.
✅ Added player life display.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1487160/Ultimate_Battle/
SteamDB is a hobby project and is not affiliated with Valve or Steam. All times on the site are UTC.
Fair use disclaimer ·
Privacy
Steam and the Steam logo are trademarks of Valve Corporation. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.
Changed files in this update