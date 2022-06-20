 Skip to content

The Hotel update for 20 June 2022

Bug fixes and changes to the labyrinth on the 3rd floor

Build 8972371

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug that made it impossible to return to the menu during the closing credits
  • Sound of escaping without a demon on the 12th floor
  • Wall collision problem on one of the levels
  • Incorrect hotel response on the 1st floor
  • Changed the maze on the 13th floor
  • Исправлена ошибка, при которой невозможно вернуться в меню во время финальных титров
  • Звук побега без демона на 12 этаже
  • Проблема коллизии стены на одном из уровней
  • Неправильный ответ отеля на 1 этаже
  • Изменение лабиринта на 13 этаже
