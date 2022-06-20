- Fixed a bug that made it impossible to return to the menu during the closing credits
- Sound of escaping without a demon on the 12th floor
- Wall collision problem on one of the levels
- Incorrect hotel response on the 1st floor
- Changed the maze on the 13th floor
- Исправлена ошибка, при которой невозможно вернуться в меню во время финальных титров
- Звук побега без демона на 12 этаже
- Проблема коллизии стены на одном из уровней
- Неправильный ответ отеля на 1 этаже
- Изменение лабиринта на 13 этаже
The Hotel update for 20 June 2022
Bug fixes and changes to the labyrinth on the 3rd floor
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update