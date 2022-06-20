Update 0.1.2

[Update note 0.1.2]
- Added game paused when open option menu.
- Added crafting rag.
- Added crafting bandage.
- Added Alcohol.
- Added admin control in single player press left ctrl and / in numpad to use
- Added Police zombie.
- Added Show weapon damage in item tool tip.
- Added Displays the stats obtained by using the item in item tool tip.
- Fixed Grenade icon.
- Fixed item name spell.
- Fixed Health regeneration.
- Fixed floating grass from terrain.
- Fixed objects that are superimposed and float in the air.
- Fixed the electric sat that floated off the ground.
- Increase the time to destroy stone resources.
