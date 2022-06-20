 Skip to content

Afterinfection update for 20 June 2022

Update 0.1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 8972249 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[Update note 0.1.2]

  • Added game paused when open option menu.
  • Added crafting rag.
  • Added crafting bandage.
  • Added Alcohol.
  • Added admin control in single player press left ctrl and / in numpad to use
  • Added Police zombie.
  • Added Show weapon damage in item tool tip.
  • Added Displays the stats obtained by using the item in item tool tip.
  • Fixed Grenade icon.
  • Fixed item name spell.
  • Fixed Health regeneration.
  • Fixed floating grass from terrain.
  • Fixed objects that are superimposed and float in the air.
  • Fixed the electric sat that floated off the ground.
  • Increase the time to destroy stone resources.
