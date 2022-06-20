2nd Music Update is Out!

Howdy Dodge Fans!

Thanks for your patience, as these levels certainly take a while to put together! This time around, we have a new batch of 5 songs made by both new and returning artists to Soundodger. In fact, a couple of the new artists were inspired by the first Soundodger to get into music production, so this is a great way to say thanks to the community for truly being a part of development.

New Tracks

Disasterpeace - Outta Dodge

nitsua - Lost in Translation

Occams Laser - Illumination

azure aster - Evening

turingsghost - Sigilvitae

You may or may not also notice this is the first time in Soundodger history I did not make a level in the main campaign... :x

As always, check out the full changelog below, and happy dodging!

♥Bean

Changelog v0.3.0

Level Select

Fixed audio preview starting in progress when returning to menu from game/Title

Changed side buttons (URL, notes, lyrics, commentary) to be icons that expand on mouse over

Changed artist URL icon to a globe

Fixed incorrect audio preview playing when quickly scrolling through levels / folders

Fixed submit buttons selecting level when Mod window is open

Game

Added 5 new tracks and 15 new levels to main game

Added rain bg

Added 0.5s delay before music starts during level intro

Fixed zip powerup not allowing timewarps to update while active

Fixed bullets moving when paused if Shield powerup is active

Changed bullets with size < 1 to instantly spawn at their smaller size

Changed bullets to always fire the same distance from the arena edge (ignores squash animation)

Fixed Shield powerup not blocking lasers

Fixed laser hitboxes not shrinking when colliding with domes

Fixed homing bullets aiming at clone player when dome pushes players outside of arena

Changed classic bg to expand/shrink rings as arena changes size

Improved laser collision accuracy against domes

Fixed flares not disappearing when rewinding before they fired

Changed hidden center enemy to not be collidable (is that a word?)

Fixed soft dome on top of laser-shooting enemy preventing laser from coming out

Fixed bullets with 0 speed being treated like they have negative speed (mostly during gravity)

Fixed bullets being fired during custom length levels that existed before the custom start time

Editor