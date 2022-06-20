 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Soundodger 2 update for 20 June 2022

2nd Music Update is Out!

Share · View all patches · Build 8972077 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Howdy Dodge Fans!

Thanks for your patience, as these levels certainly take a while to put together! This time around, we have a new batch of 5 songs made by both new and returning artists to Soundodger. In fact, a couple of the new artists were inspired by the first Soundodger to get into music production, so this is a great way to say thanks to the community for truly being a part of development.

New Tracks

  • Disasterpeace - Outta Dodge
  • nitsua - Lost in Translation
  • Occams Laser - Illumination
  • azure aster - Evening
  • turingsghost - Sigilvitae

You may or may not also notice this is the first time in Soundodger history I did not make a level in the main campaign... :x

As always, check out the full changelog below, and happy dodging!

♥Bean

Changelog v0.3.0
Level Select

  • Fixed audio preview starting in progress when returning to menu from game/Title
  • Changed side buttons (URL, notes, lyrics, commentary) to be icons that expand on mouse over
  • Changed artist URL icon to a globe
  • Fixed incorrect audio preview playing when quickly scrolling through levels / folders
  • Fixed submit buttons selecting level when Mod window is open

Game

  • Added 5 new tracks and 15 new levels to main game
  • Added rain bg
  • Added 0.5s delay before music starts during level intro
  • Fixed zip powerup not allowing timewarps to update while active
  • Fixed bullets moving when paused if Shield powerup is active
  • Changed bullets with size < 1 to instantly spawn at their smaller size
  • Changed bullets to always fire the same distance from the arena edge (ignores squash animation)
  • Fixed Shield powerup not blocking lasers
  • Fixed laser hitboxes not shrinking when colliding with domes
  • Fixed homing bullets aiming at clone player when dome pushes players outside of arena
  • Changed classic bg to expand/shrink rings as arena changes size
  • Improved laser collision accuracy against domes
  • Fixed flares not disappearing when rewinding before they fired
  • Changed hidden center enemy to not be collidable (is that a word?)
  • Fixed soft dome on top of laser-shooting enemy preventing laser from coming out
  • Fixed bullets with 0 speed being treated like they have negative speed (mostly during gravity)
  • Fixed bullets being fired during custom length levels that existed before the custom start time

Editor

  • Fixed bookmark labels not showing up
  • Fixed enemies' outline changing to black when returning from the Editor Settings window
  • Added dots next to Event buttons to signify whether or not they contain data
  • Fixed playhead getting stuck at beginning if it plays to end of level
  • Fixed level spewing every bullet after playhead reaches end of level
  • Fixed inability to click paste button in Marker Deck for a homing+stream bullet
  • Fixed save prompt not appearing when changing song start/end/fade markers on time bar
  • Fixed save prompt not appearing when resizing prefabs
  • Fixed odd behavior when middle click dragging timeline and scrolling mouse wheel
  • Fixed Ctrl+C shortcut on multi-selected extras with different durations all becoming the same duration
  • Fixed deselection of multiple streams taking on the same duration when clicking one of them
  • Fixed lag when in halfspeed playback
  • Fixed dotted loop line in prefab preventing ability to resize prefab
  • Improved performance when looking at a lot of Event anchors (detail level now reduces when zoomed out)
  • Fixed Highway Gothic font name taking 2 lines in dropdown menu of text extra
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link