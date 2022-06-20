2nd Music Update is Out!

Howdy Dodge Fans!
Thanks for your patience, as these levels certainly take a while to put together! This time around, we have a new batch of 5 songs made by both new and returning artists to Soundodger. In fact, a couple of the new artists were inspired by the first Soundodger to get into music production, so this is a great way to say thanks to the community for truly being a part of development.
New Tracks
- Disasterpeace - Outta Dodge
- nitsua - Lost in Translation
- Occams Laser - Illumination
- azure aster - Evening
- turingsghost - Sigilvitae
You may or may not also notice this is the first time in Soundodger history I did not make a level in the main campaign... :x
As always, check out the full changelog below, and happy dodging!
♥Bean
Changelog v0.3.0
Level Select
- Fixed audio preview starting in progress when returning to menu from game/Title
- Changed side buttons (URL, notes, lyrics, commentary) to be icons that expand on mouse over
- Changed artist URL icon to a globe
- Fixed incorrect audio preview playing when quickly scrolling through levels / folders
- Fixed submit buttons selecting level when Mod window is open
Game
- Added 5 new tracks and 15 new levels to main game
- Added rain bg
- Added 0.5s delay before music starts during level intro
- Fixed zip powerup not allowing timewarps to update while active
- Fixed bullets moving when paused if Shield powerup is active
- Changed bullets with size < 1 to instantly spawn at their smaller size
- Changed bullets to always fire the same distance from the arena edge (ignores squash animation)
- Fixed Shield powerup not blocking lasers
- Fixed laser hitboxes not shrinking when colliding with domes
- Fixed homing bullets aiming at clone player when dome pushes players outside of arena
- Changed classic bg to expand/shrink rings as arena changes size
- Improved laser collision accuracy against domes
- Fixed flares not disappearing when rewinding before they fired
- Changed hidden center enemy to not be collidable (is that a word?)
- Fixed soft dome on top of laser-shooting enemy preventing laser from coming out
- Fixed bullets with 0 speed being treated like they have negative speed (mostly during gravity)
- Fixed bullets being fired during custom length levels that existed before the custom start time
Editor
- Fixed bookmark labels not showing up
- Fixed enemies' outline changing to black when returning from the Editor Settings window
- Added dots next to Event buttons to signify whether or not they contain data
- Fixed playhead getting stuck at beginning if it plays to end of level
- Fixed level spewing every bullet after playhead reaches end of level
- Fixed inability to click paste button in Marker Deck for a homing+stream bullet
- Fixed save prompt not appearing when changing song start/end/fade markers on time bar
- Fixed save prompt not appearing when resizing prefabs
- Fixed odd behavior when middle click dragging timeline and scrolling mouse wheel
- Fixed Ctrl+C shortcut on multi-selected extras with different durations all becoming the same duration
- Fixed deselection of multiple streams taking on the same duration when clicking one of them
- Fixed lag when in halfspeed playback
- Fixed dotted loop line in prefab preventing ability to resize prefab
- Improved performance when looking at a lot of Event anchors (detail level now reduces when zoomed out)
- Fixed Highway Gothic font name taking 2 lines in dropdown menu of text extra
