Organosphere update for 20 June 2022

Organosphere V0.8.9

Build 8971968 · Last edited by Wendy

v0.8.9

  1. Improved main weapon holding position/appearance [Again]
  2. Improved shadow quality on "Ultra" GFX quality
  3. Made ship-to-planet "beam" not cast shadows
  4. Scorpions will now run away if they cannot reach the player (eg: if player finds some high ground the enemy cannot traverse) instead of just becoming a sitting 'duck'. Its more than simple enough to shoot them as they run away of course, but it is much more realistic then them just freezing on the spot in a pointless loop.
  5. Taking ammo from a soldier enemy will now remove their weapon (for visual effect)
  6. Improved main menu intro scene color grading & appearance
  7. Fixed issue with cursor going invisible when alt + tabbing game during main menu
  8. Removed the no-longer relevant "Lab Coat" inventory item from standard roll out
  9. Improved sniper rifle audio & on-screen offset
  10. Made loading screen canvas resolution responsive

