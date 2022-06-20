Organosphere V0.8.9

v0.8.9
- Improved main weapon holding position/appearance [Again]
- Improved shadow quality on "Ultra" GFX quality
- Made ship-to-planet "beam" not cast shadows
- Scorpions will now run away if they cannot reach the player (eg: if player finds some high ground the enemy cannot traverse) instead of just becoming a sitting 'duck'. Its more than simple enough to shoot them as they run away of course, but it is much more realistic then them just freezing on the spot in a pointless loop.
- Taking ammo from a soldier enemy will now remove their weapon (for visual effect)
- Improved main menu intro scene color grading & appearance
- Fixed issue with cursor going invisible when alt + tabbing game during main menu
- Removed the no-longer relevant "Lab Coat" inventory item from standard roll out
- Improved sniper rifle audio & on-screen offset
- Made loading screen canvas resolution responsive
