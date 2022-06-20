v0.0.407 (06/20/2022)

Changes:
- Reduced the sound volume of morning birds in the forest by 50%
- Reduced the sound volume of night crickets in the forest by 50%
- Changed the amount of resources received after cleaning Iron and Copper ores. Now the amount of resources received varies from 1 to 2, before it was only 1
- The weather change logic has been changed, now if the ambient temperature is less than -5 degrees Celsius, then instead of rain it will rain with hail
- Fixed the text of the amount of required resources in the item recipe slot, now the value will be shortened if it is equal to 1000
- Now it will be impossible to Pause the game while dragging items
- Changed the brightness of the sun when the weather changes
Added:
- Added laser sound when mined by a unit
- Added a new indicator to the slot in the building window, indicating the current value of electricity production.
- A new indicator has been added to the slot in the building window, indicating the current amount of the extracted resource.
- A new indicator has been added to the slot in the building window, indicating the current amount of resources that the building can receive after clearing the resource.
- Added the sound of building selection
Corrected:
- Fixed a bug when changing the weather, the intensity of the glow of objects from the environment did not change and it seemed that some props of the scene glowed
- Fixed a bug where tooltips on the research panel in the main UI would appear behind the panel
- Fixed a bug when adding a stackable item to a virtual container through the context menu, if the container already had a similar item and they stacked with the rest, then the rest disappeared
- Fixed a bug when, after sending a resource for cleaning, the cell under the resource did not open and stay fill. The resource was in the unit's inventory, while the Virtual container was opened, the resource was sent for cleaning through the context menu.
- Fixed a bug with sound, with multiple placement of walls, the sound of building placement was superimposed on each other. Now the placement sound will only play once.
- Fixed a bug when in the building window, when scrolling with the mouse wheel, the camera in the scene could be scaled
