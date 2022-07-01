 Skip to content

Twinsen's Little Big Adventure 2 Classic update for 1 July 2022

Patch notes v3.2.2

Build 8970911

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fix crop issues for 1280x1024 resolution
  • Fix random crash in GiveTriangle
  • Prevent Emperor Palace access when MagicLevel < 3
  • Fix NG+ Pearl of Incandescence and esmer shuttle wheel conflict

Changed files in this update

Twinsen's Little Big Adventure 2 Classic + Depot 398008
Twinsen's Little Big Adventure Classic 2 - Retro (1857710) Depot Depot 1857710
