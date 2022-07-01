- Fix crop issues for 1280x1024 resolution
- Fix random crash in GiveTriangle
- Prevent Emperor Palace access when MagicLevel < 3
- Fix NG+ Pearl of Incandescence and esmer shuttle wheel conflict
Twinsen's Little Big Adventure 2 Classic update for 1 July 2022
Patch notes v3.2.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
