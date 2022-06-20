 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tastemaker update for 20 June 2022

Quick Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8970408 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

In this short blog I want to explain why the update is taking so long.

I wanted to add kitchen serving windows to the game. This seemed like something that would be relatively easy to implement. However, it turned out to be much more complex than I anticipated. I ended up having to rewrite a lot of existing code, and this made the game very unstable.

The kitchen window feature is now finished. Rewriting a lot of existing code also gave me the opportunity to fix some other issues. But the game is currently not very well tested and not as stable as I would like it to be. That’s why I decided to release this update on the experimental branch first.

I’m still trying to release updates as frequently as possible. But sometimes unexpected issues show up. I hope that future updates will go a bit smoother.

Changed depots in experimental branch

View more data in app history for build 8970408
Depot 1289341
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link