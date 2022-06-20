Quick Update

In this short blog I want to explain why the update is taking so long.

I wanted to add kitchen serving windows to the game. This seemed like something that would be relatively easy to implement. However, it turned out to be much more complex than I anticipated. I ended up having to rewrite a lot of existing code, and this made the game very unstable.

The kitchen window feature is now finished. Rewriting a lot of existing code also gave me the opportunity to fix some other issues. But the game is currently not very well tested and not as stable as I would like it to be. That’s why I decided to release this update on the experimental branch first.

I’m still trying to release updates as frequently as possible. But sometimes unexpected issues show up. I hope that future updates will go a bit smoother.